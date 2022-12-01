Read full article on original website
Obituaries Dec. 5, 2022
Sharon Virginia Shaw, 73, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Sharon was born on November 16, 1949 in Calloway County to the late Odell and Willa Dean Short Colson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon and her husband, Paul, were members of Flint Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Extensive Purchase Parkway improvements to allow future extension of I69 from Mayfield to Fulton
PADUCAH — Preparation work for an extensive 2-year project along Interstate 69 will begin in December, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to a Thursday release, the $33.9 million project will "bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards," allowing I69 to be extended 21 miles from Mayfield to Fulton.
Blood River Association AMS at heart of recovery efforts in Marshall County
HARDIN, Ky. (KT) – Life changed for many in western Kentucky since tornadoes carved a destructive path through western Kentucky last December. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the 46 churches in the Blood River Association, has had a dual role since Dec. 11, 2021, the day after the tornadoes left in their wake unimaginable misery for thousands.
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Dec. 5-10
6 p.m. – Gibson County at South Gibson; Peabody at Crockett County; Milan at Madison; Bradford at Lake County. BACK STRONG: SGC’s Lily Baggett has overcome broken fibula for strong senior season. RANKINGS: Milan, Bolivar boys re-enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 3. THURSDAY. High...
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
Temporary memorial honors lives lost in Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A new temporary memorial now stands in the court square in Mayfield, honoring those who died because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The memorial is in place a week before the one year anniversary of the tragedy. Mayfield Community Foundation Director Steven Elder posted a...
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
Emergency road closure in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) — There has been a fatality incident at mile marker 85 on I-55 north, per reports. The interstate is being shut down, as multiple injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, as the area will be shut down for an “extended...
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo nearly one year later
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain
Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, recommends reading 'Demon Copperhead, 'In the Wild Light' and 'Navigating Early for December. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30...
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
Gilbertsville man facing several drug charges
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Gilbertsville man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Noble Road near Carneal Road about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was a 2019...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
