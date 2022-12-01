Read full article on original website
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Best ManningCast moments from Saints vs. Bucs
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back for Week 13's edition of "Monday Night Football."
No. 24 TCU relishing Damion Baugh’s return, faces Jackson St. next
A day after its football team made it to the College Football Playoff, the TCU men’s basketball team returned to
UCLA women's soccer pulls off miracle comeback over North Carolina for NCAA title
UCLA women's soccer clawed back from a 2-0 to beat North Carolina 3-2 in double overtime in the College Cup final for its second NCAA title.
