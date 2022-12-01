The North Haven girls’ basketball team heads into the 2022-23 season with familiar faces on the court and a new head coach on the sidelines. Jessica Neuweiler will take over the reigns as Head Coach for the Nighthawks this year after serving as the Plainville head coach for the last five seasons. She brings extensive CT basketball experience to the team, growing up in East Haven and playing high school basketball at Sacred Heart Academy.

