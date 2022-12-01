Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
Tribal Leaders to Attend First In-person White House Tribal Nations Summit in Six Years
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of tribal leaders are in Washington, D.C. to attend the White House Tribal Nations Summit that will be held at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday and Thursday. The summit is the second summit held by the Biden administration and the first in six...
Gizmodo
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
Avi Kwa Ame to be designated as Nevada’s next national monument, Biden says
Avi Kwa Ame, Spirit Mountain, to be designated as Nevada's next national monument
marketplace.org
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
This week, hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in Washington for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Lots of economic news came out of that event, including new federal money for tribal climate resilience and plans for the Energy Department to do more business with tribal nations. There were also new...
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
The Biden administration will pay $75 million to relocate three Native American tribes threatened by climate change, the Interior Department announced at the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Feds Propose Relocation of Grizzly Bears to Washington State
On Thursday, November 10, the National Park Service (NPS) and the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced a plan that could ultimately restore grizzly bears to the North Cascade Mountains of Washington State—a vast stretch of wild terrain along the state’s northern border with Canada. If approved, the reintroduction efforts could include the capture and translocation of grizzly bears from either northwestern Montana or British Columbia into the North Cascades Ecosystem, the agencies wrote in a joint statement. Grizzlies are native to the area but were extirpated in the 19th century, according to NPS.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Record number of firs dying in Oregon, Washington in what experts call ‘Firmageddon’
Fir trees in Oregon and Washington died in record-breaking numbers in 2022, according to as-yet unpublished research conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. Called “Firmageddon” by researchers, the “significant and disturbing” mortality event is the largest die-off ever recorded for fir trees in the two states.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho
Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
Biden Could Be Missing Out On His Biggest Conservation Opportunity
Conservationists worry that the Bureau of Land Management is moving too slowly on a key tool for success.
EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Tuesday on a new law to prevent companies from selling into the EU market soy, beef, coffee and other commodities linked to deforestation around the world.
Colorado River Compact 100 years old
Seven states signed the historic Colorado River Compact a century ago this week. The Compact provided a framework for fair sharing of the then-estimated 17.5 million annual acre-feet of water flowing past Lee Ferry, Nevada, located between Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Grand Canyon. The agreement has been...
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
A Montana judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmentalists that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts.The decision dissolves a temporary restraining order that Abbott issued on Nov. 16 reducing individual bag limits from 20 to five and blocking the use of snare traps.The hunting rules set by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission are in effect, including allowing individuals to take up to 10 wolves by hunting and 10 by trapping.“The state has a legitimate interest in managing wolves ... that accounts for all the interests at stake, including those of hunters and ranchers,” Abbott wrote. The groups that sued over the state's wolf hunting regulations had questioned the state's method for estimating wolf populations. But Abbot said those estimates were not so unreliable that this year’s quota of 456 wolves would trigger irreparable harm.
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Issues Tik Tok Ban
State of South Dakota employees and others who contract with the state will no longer be able to access one of the most popular social media platforms. Tuesday (November 29), Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-10, which bans access to the Chinese social media platform TikTok for state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices.
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
WDIO-TV
Center for Biological Diversity files lawsuit for recovery of gray wolves
The Center for Biological Diversity today funneled a lawsuit challenging the failure of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to grow a national gray wolf recovery plan under the Endangered Species Act. According to reports, there used to be around 2 million gray wolves in North America. That number has dwindled and that is why the Center has established a recovery plan.
Lame-duck Congress can act in unity to protect abundant wildlife
By directing money to state and tribal agencies, funds will go to those who know best how to manage their local wildlife.
Comments / 0