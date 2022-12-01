ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change

Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
marketplace.org

Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands

This week, hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in Washington for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Lots of economic news came out of that event, including new federal money for tribal climate resilience and plans for the Energy Department to do more business with tribal nations. There were also new...
Field & Stream

Feds Propose Relocation of Grizzly Bears to Washington State

On Thursday, November 10, the National Park Service (NPS) and the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced a plan that could ultimately restore grizzly bears to the North Cascade Mountains of Washington State—a vast stretch of wild terrain along the state’s northern border with Canada. If approved, the reintroduction efforts could include the capture and translocation of grizzly bears from either northwestern Montana or British Columbia into the North Cascades Ecosystem, the agencies wrote in a joint statement. Grizzlies are native to the area but were extirpated in the 19th century, according to NPS.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho

Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
The Denver Gazette

Colorado River Compact 100 years old

Seven states signed the historic Colorado River Compact a century ago this week. The Compact provided a framework for fair sharing of the then-estimated 17.5 million annual acre-feet of water flowing past Lee Ferry, Nevada, located between Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Grand Canyon. The agreement has been...
The Independent

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

A Montana judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmentalists that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts.The decision dissolves a temporary restraining order that Abbott issued on Nov. 16 reducing individual bag limits from 20 to five and blocking the use of snare traps.The hunting rules set by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission are in effect, including allowing individuals to take up to 10 wolves by hunting and 10 by trapping.“The state has a legitimate interest in managing wolves ... that accounts for all the interests at stake, including those of hunters and ranchers,” Abbott wrote. The groups that sued over the state's wolf hunting regulations had questioned the state's method for estimating wolf populations. But Abbot said those estimates were not so unreliable that this year’s quota of 456 wolves would trigger irreparable harm.
The Hill

Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and...
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Issues Tik Tok Ban

State of South Dakota employees and others who contract with the state will no longer be able to access one of the most popular social media platforms. Tuesday (November 29), Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-10, which bans access to the Chinese social media platform TikTok for state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices.
Field & Stream

An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands

This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
WDIO-TV

Center for Biological Diversity files lawsuit for recovery of gray wolves

The Center for Biological Diversity today funneled a lawsuit challenging the failure of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to grow a national gray wolf recovery plan under the Endangered Species Act. According to reports, there used to be around 2 million gray wolves in North America. That number has dwindled and that is why the Center has established a recovery plan.

