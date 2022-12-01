Read full article on original website
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility. Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games. The Wolfpack went on to start three other quarterbacks after Leary's injury, including first-year passer MJ Morris.
ATHENS, Ga. — Mimi Collins scored 19 points and No. 8 North Carolina State earned the program's first win over Georgia in 10 tries, posting a 65-54 victory. Collins, a graduate transfer from Maryland, stepped into the starting lineup with senior Jada Boyd sidelined with an injury and made the most of it. She knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, hit 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.
