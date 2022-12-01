ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team

After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
