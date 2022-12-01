Read full article on original website
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
Anthony Davis put together one of the best games of his career on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards.
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Lakers News: "Big Shot Rob" Horry Talks Russell Westbrook's Masterful Passing
Russell Westbrook is letting the game come to hi
Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Remain Popular Among NBA Players
Kyrie Irving's Nike sneaker line has been canceled but it remains popular among NBA players.
"I’m not hating on anyone, it’s just a different style" - Joe Dumars discusses the physicality and officiating in the current NBA
Former Detroit Pistons star Joe Dumars discusses the current state of the NBA and its future
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Fade Klay Thompson, Back Grizzlies in First Quarter)
Looking to attack the prop market in the NBA on Monday night?. The BetSided duo of Peter Dewey and Ben Heisler has you covered with a couple plays for tonight’s action, including a prop for Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. Best NBA Prop Bets Record to Date. NBA...
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Lakers News: LeBron James Surpasses Magic Johnson To Become No. 6 All-Time Regular Season Assists Leader
King James surpasses L.A. legend in assists
Lakers News: LeBron James's I Promise School Kicks Off First-Ever Sports Season
The Lakers star continues to utilize his platform to give back within his hometown.
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team
After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
FanSided
