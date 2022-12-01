Read full article on original website
upr.org
Individual uses bear mace during fight at Ogden mall, sending someone to hospital
During a fight that broke out at an Ogden mall on Friday, somebody used bear mace to spray multiple people, sending one of them to the hospital. Ogden police say that the fight took place at Newgate Mall where two groups of people engaged in a confrontation with each other. Officials say that the two groups knew each other before the confrontation and it was an isolated incident. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-on fight where one of the individuals used a can of bear spray as a weapon, primarily using it on one other individual.
upr.org
Man faces multiple charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade
A man has been charged with multiple different charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade. Dionicio Vasquez was stopped by officers outside of a parade route barricade on November 26 where it was discovered that he had open containers of alcohol in his car. Vasquez had sped through a parade route forcing people watching the parade to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Vasquez was only stopped when he hit into a horse and its rider.
