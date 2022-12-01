Read full article on original website
Kayshon Boutte to return to LSU Tigers for another season
Kayshon Boutte said Monday he will return for his senior year at LSU. He appeared in 11 games this fall and had 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns.
Bennett, Williams, Duggan, Stroud named finalists for Heisman
USC's Caleb Williams, the betting favorite who was injured in the Pac-12 title game on Friday, joined Georgia's Stetson Bennett, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as finalists for the Heisman Trophy Monday night.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
An Ohio State linebacker enters the transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened today and many huge names across the country have placed their names inside. The Ohio State football team has already had one name enter in defensive back, Jaylen Johnson, and it was just a matter of time before another name entered and this time it was linebacker Teradja Mitchell.
