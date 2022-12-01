ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An Ohio State linebacker enters the transfer portal

The transfer portal officially opened today and many huge names across the country have placed their names inside. The Ohio State football team has already had one name enter in defensive back, Jaylen Johnson, and it was just a matter of time before another name entered and this time it was linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

