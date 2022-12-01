Read full article on original website
Arriving in Style
Santa Claus arrived in style to the Dec. 4 tree lighting on the Town Green thanks to the North Haven Fire Department.
A New Recruit?
Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.
Breakfast With Santa is Back
After a several-year absence due to COVID, the East Haven Rotary Club will again be hosting its very popular annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the East Haven Senior Center at 91 Taylor Avenue in East Haven. The breakfast will include pancakes and sausage along with juice and coffee.
Help Orchard House ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
By being a “Santa to a Senior,” community members can help make this season special for shoreline area seniors who rely on assistance from non-profit Orchard House Adult Medical Day Care. Program organizer an Orchard House Care Partner Natalia Imperato said community response is essential to making this...
Needs Assessment Survey to Help Deliver Services
The Central Connecticut Coast and Wallingford YMCA organizations are looking to collaborate with the Town of North Haven in assisting and delivering services in the fields of physical health, youth development, and social responsibility for residents. The Coast and Wallingford YMCAs collectively created a ‘North Haven Community Needs Assessment’ survey,...
Old Saybrook U10G Girls’ Soccer Has Undefeated Season
The Old Saybrook Soccer Club U10G girls’ soccer team was undefeated in the Fall 2022 season. The girls also placed first in the Madison Invitational Soccer Tournament. Throughout the season, they played with great sportsmanship, teamwork, and had fun together. Old Saybrook’s roster featured Caroline Artymiak, Aubree Beyers, Gianna...
Guilford Soccer Sends Four Players to 30th Annual Senior Bowl
Guilford soccer was well represented at this year’s 30th annual Senior Bowl, sending two players from the boys’ team and two from the girls’ team. The Senior Bowl is an annual showcase of the top Connecticut soccer talent, giving seniors from all conferences an opportunity to play against the top competition in the state and receive recognition for stellar high school careers.
Westbrook Girls’ Basketball Seeking Wins on the Court and Excitement in the Stands
This season the Westbrook girls’ basketball team is looking to accomplish in 2022 is more than just wins on the court. They are also hoping to continue to build excitement around the program and enthusiasm in town from players of all ages. Replacing an All-Shoreline, 1,000-point scorer is no...
Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19
An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
Nighthawks Girls’ Basketball Picking Up Right Where They Left Off
The North Haven girls’ basketball team heads into the 2022-23 season with familiar faces on the court and a new head coach on the sidelines. Jessica Neuweiler will take over the reigns as Head Coach for the Nighthawks this year after serving as the Plainville head coach for the last five seasons. She brings extensive CT basketball experience to the team, growing up in East Haven and playing high school basketball at Sacred Heart Academy.
Branford Education Board Chair Shares Superintendent Search Update
In a letter to the Branford community published on the Town of Branford website November 23, 2022, Board of Education (BOE) chairman Peter Berdon outlined the board’s efforts underway in the search for the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. The full text of the letter reads as follows:
North Haven Earns Class MM Title Berth After Two Playoff Victories
The North Haven football team is on to the state final for the first time since 2015 after defeating Wilton 14-7 in a semifinal game at North Haven Middle School on Dec. 4. The Nighthawks will face Killingly for the Class MM title. North Haven made the most of its...
Warriors’ Football Heading to State Final After Two Playoff Wins
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team competed last week in the Class SS State Playoffs and took down Foran and Gilbert-Northwestern-Housatonic (G-N-H) to advance to the state final. First in the quarterfinals on Nov. 29, the Warriors fought off Foran with a 26-13 score, and then hosting the semifinals on Dec. 4, VR-OL dispatched G-N-H by a 26-14 final.
