Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
AZFamily
Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1
Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of Life Worship Center stepped up to fill the gap. Arizona highest in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that about...
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down "cool pavement" in Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AZFamily
Varsity Zone - Friday, Nov. 2, 2022 - Part 1
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Phoenix rent prices drop, but costs for leasing still high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is better news when it comes to rent prices across the Valley. Rent.com says the prices of rents have been dropping over the past few months. The recent report from Rent.com shows the Phoenix Metro is up 2.77% yearly, but the month-to-month is down .72%.
AZFamily
“Half-pint” judges chosen for upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This year’s “half-pint” judges have been chosen for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl parade in downtown Phoenix!. A handful of very special kids have been chosen as this year’s “Arizona Milk Producers of Half-Pint” judges. They’ll be judging floats during the parade alongside other judges. Gibby Parra went out to the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale to talk about this annual tradition.
AZFamily
21-year-old Phoenix resident lands million dollar jackpot at Gila River Casino
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 21-year-old Phoenix resident won a million-dollar jackpot while playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casino’s Lone Butte location. It’s the largest table games jackpot in state history. Luis Gomez said he was with his brother the night of the lucky win. “I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won, I immediately jumped on top of my brother”, Gomez said.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
AZFamily
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
AZFamily
Arizona railroad workers disappointed over lack of paid sick days in labor dispute
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
Vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
Reward increased for information on unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
AZFamily
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
AZFamily
Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico
APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a long nine years for an East Valley mother who’s son went missing along with another man in Mexico. Craig Silva is known in the Valley MMA community and went to Puerto Vallarta to expand the sport and to open up his own gym. The case is now getting renewed attention from Phoenix police. For nearly a decade, Joanne Trickel has become an investigator from her home. At one point, she traveled to Puerto Vallarta to pass out missing persons flyers.
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies after walking off property
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
Comments / 0