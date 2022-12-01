Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Angels' Carlos Estevez: Signs with Angels
Estevez agreed to a free-agent deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings for the Rockies in 2022. Estevez struck out less than a batter an inning and isn't a master of control, as he walked 23. Despite tallying just 13 saves between the last two seasons, he could be a top candidate to close games for Los Angeles.
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
Cleveland reportedly views Christian Vazquez as a potential solution for their vacancy at catcher.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
Kershaw returning to Dodgers on $20 million, 1-year deal
Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023
Thunder Use Second Half Rally to Win at Atlanta
The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 14 points down in the second half to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
No Déjà Vu: Doncic Takes Care of Business in Mavs' Blowout Win Over Suns
After blowing a 22-point lead in their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks built a big lead yet again in Monday's rematch at American Airlines Center. This time, though, Luka Doncic and company were able to finish the job.
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: Role shrinking
Jackson rushed once for four yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Jackson logged his lowest proportion of offensive snaps (21 percent) in five weeks on a day that D'Andre Swift (51) regained lead duties in the Lions backfield from Jamaal Williams (30). As long as Swift and Williams stay healthy, Jackson's snaps figure to remain in check. The Northwestern product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Taking backseat
Raymond caught two of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 41-14 win over Jacksonville. Raymond logged just 16 percent of the offensive snaps with Josh Reynolds (79) and Jameson Williams (11) getting back to full health. With Williams' role only set to grow, Raymond could be the odd man out going forward. Up next for the group is a Week 14 matchup with Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Vannett: Joining active roster
The Giants signed Vannett to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. With starting tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) listed as questionable for Week 13, the Giants saw fit to add Vannett to the 53-man roster to provide some depth at the position. He has two catches for 13 yards on two targets through three games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Another command performance
Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran 11 times for 46 yards and the game's opening touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Burrow was nearly perfect in the win, finishing the game off in style with a laser to Tee Higgins to convert a 3rd-and-11 play after the 2:00-warning. He was sacked just once, and it's worth noting that the Bengals' offensive line has done a far better job of protecting him ever since the debacle against the Browns on Halloween night. He gets his chance at revenge against the Browns next week at home.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday
Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
Comments / 0