Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
texasbreaking.com
Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31
To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
erienewsnow.com
PA Capitol Christmas Tree Brightens Rotunda, Draws Dozens to Annual Ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, the annual Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place. The 20-foot Douglas fir, located in the main Capitol rotunda, is decorated with over 900 LED lights and more than 700 hand-crafted ornaments. The annual lighting ceremony is orchestrated by the Department of General Services to...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
wnynewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year’s hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won’t take effect until next season.
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
wccsradio.com
RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP
Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Could Soon Have Digital License Plates
New Jersey may soon be the fifth state in the country to offer drivers the option to purchase a digital license plate for their vehicle under a bill being considered by the Senate Transportation Committee today. The bill, which was already approved by the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee,...
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for $1,500 one-time payment
New Jersey residents have until the end of January to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
