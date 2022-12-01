TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The main opposition party in Georgia has filed a court case calling for the imprisoned ex-president of the country to be released for medical examination overseas because of concerns he is suffering from poisoning. The United National Movement says Mikheil Saakashvili’s “condition may lead to coma and death” and he should be sent to a clinic in the United States or the European Union. Saakashvili served as Georgia’s president in 2004-13 and led the so-called Rose Revolution protests. He later left Georgia for Ukraine and was convicted in absentia of abuse of power. He was arrested in October 2021 after returning to Georgia to try to bolster opposition forces before nationwide municipal elections.

