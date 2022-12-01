Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

BOSTON -- Antonio Brown is in serious trouble with the law. Again.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the former NFL receiver on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office . The warrant is for an incident on Nov. 28 with the mother of his children, according to Fox13 in Tampa .

In 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to felony battery charges and received two years of probation. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through that season after serving an eight-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020 and returned to Tampa Bay in 2021, but he hasn't played in the NFL since his sideline outburst in the middle of a Bucs road game against the New York Jets late in the season. Brown took off his jersey and most of his equipment before walking across the field to the locker room -- while play was going on -- and was released by the Bucs a few days later.

A four-time All-Pro receiver, Brown spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Raiders in the summer ahead of the 2019 season, but was released after a number of disruptions, including Brown reportedly threatening then-Raiders GM Mike Mayock.

He signed with the Patriots two days later, but did not remain with the team very long. Brown played in one game for New England, catching a touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins, but was released by the team the following week after a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of multiple instances of sexual assault and one instance of forcible rape.