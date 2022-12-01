Man Shot While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police said this happened at a home near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 44th Street.

The victim, Stephan Becerra, 30, told police he was walking home from work when someone approached him wearing a mask.

Becerra said the suspect then pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the victim and through the home.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim laying in the living room floor with a gunshot wound in the leg and arm.

Becerra told police that he didn't know who the suspect was.

Becerra was transported by EMSA to OU Health, police said.

Becerra's girlfriend, Amichala Russell, 28, was inside the home with her four kids when the shooting happened, according to police.

Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.