Detroit Lions plan for Aidan Hutchinson moving forward
This coming Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson will have the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After getting off to a slow start to his career, Hutchinson has come on strong, and for his efforts, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month this past Thursday. One reason for Hutchinson’s improvement is that the Lions started using him in different ways. Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash recently spoke to the media and he talked about how Hutchinson will be used moving forward.
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job
Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long
College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
MLive.com
The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch
DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
Cowboys get great injury news on piece that’s been missing all year
The Dallas Cowboys received some great news in regard to one of their top players Tyron Smith dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys are set to have a great week. On Sunday, they turned a 21-19 lead over the Indianapolis Colts entering the fourth quarter into a 54-19 victory in primetime. On Monday, the Cowboys are holding a free agent visit with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The good news kept coming this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
The one glaring issue with Commanders-NY Giants being flexed to primetime
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants playing to a tie Sunday at the meadowlands means both teams have everything to play for in the Week 15 rematch at FedEx Field. If the season ended today, Washington would be out of the playoffs due to New York and Seattle owning a better winning percentage.
Lions would've drafted Travon Walker if Jaguars took Aidan Hutchinson
Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson were going to be the first two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless which one the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to take with the No. 1 overall pick. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson was the top player on the...
Kayshon Boutte to return to LSU Tigers for another season
Kayshon Boutte said Monday he will return for his senior year at LSU. He appeared in 11 games this fall and had 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
