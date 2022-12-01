ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Karen
4d ago

My family went through he'll today due to this hoax. My daughter in laws niece goes to Wilkes Central. For over an hour we cried, and we prayed. My granddaughter not only was freaking over her cousin possibly being shot, she was also very worried about good friends that go there. I understand other schools in our state went through the same thing today. My heart goes out to other parents and friends that went through this horrible scare. I hope they catch whoever is responsible for this hoax. This person has to be the most despicable uncaring person to put people through this.

860wacb.com

Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
WSOC Charlotte

Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
WBTV

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center

Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. CMPD officer Philip Barker was reportedly driving up to 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck and killed James Short. Marines lend hands for 'Toys for Tots' drive in Charlotte. Updated: 12 hours ago. At...
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
WFMY NEWS2

1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Drug Charge In Alexander County

Justin Ray Morton, age 28 of Hickory, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, December 3rd and charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Morton is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today (December 5th) in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com

Morganton Teen Charged With Stabbing

18-year-old Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz of Morganton was arrested Wednesday (November 30) by Morganton Public Safety Officers. He’s charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Wednesday at approximately 10:10 p.m., Public Safety Officers responded to an address on Eastview Street following a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival...
FOX8 News

Forsyth County high-speed chase ends in fatal crash: sheriff’s office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested in Hickory homicide investigation, another still at-large, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police. On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Troutman

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office while working on a missing persons report found a body near Troutman on Thursday. The death is being investigated as a homicide according to Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had not been seen...

