HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police. On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

2 DAYS AGO