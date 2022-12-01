Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
websterontheweb.com
Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos
Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino
It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
wxxinews.org
Treehouse Village coming to Cumming Nature Center
Fresh off the opening of its new Wonders of Water exhibit, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is turning its attention to …. a treehouse. “A very, very interactive sort of tree house, in the trees experience down at the [Cumming] Nature Center,” said Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the museum, which operates the 900-acre preserve in Naples.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Campus Times
How to avoid the pitfall of SAD
December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on Trips to Discover's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country.
wshscourier.org
The Op Shop: A Vintage Apparel Gem
The Op Shop is a vintage thrift store, located downtown in the city of Rochester. Everything in the shop must be at least 20 years old to preserve the vintage aesthetic that the store prides itself on. They work with local vendors who repair, remake, and resell vintage pieces that they find.
rochesterfirst.com
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Brighton Whole Foods: Last lawsuit begins Monday
Down Monroe Avenue from Twelve Corners, about 5% of Whole Foods Plaza is currently operational.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Doug and Olive
“Low to the ground and fun to be around” – that’s Doug and Olive!. Two cuter dogs you cannot find! They originally came to the shelter as strays. Olive is about three years old, twenty-six pounds, and looks like a very large Boston Terrier mix. Doug is...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
Kucko’s Camera: 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville
Today, John Kucko adds to his collection of cool and vintage car sightings with a 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
