wellsvillesun.com

Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years

With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
websterontheweb.com

Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos

Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
Q 105.7

Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino

It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition

Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
wxxinews.org

Treehouse Village coming to Cumming Nature Center

Fresh off the opening of its new Wonders of Water exhibit, the Rochester Museum and Science Center is turning its attention to …. a treehouse. “A very, very interactive sort of tree house, in the trees experience down at the [Cumming] Nature Center,” said Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the museum, which operates the 900-acre preserve in Naples.
westsidenewsny.com

Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant

The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Campus Times

How to avoid the pitfall of SAD

December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
wshscourier.org

The Op Shop: A Vintage Apparel Gem

The Op Shop is a vintage thrift store, located downtown in the city of Rochester. Everything in the shop must be at least 20 years old to preserve the vintage aesthetic that the store prides itself on. They work with local vendors who repair, remake, and resell vintage pieces that they find.
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Doug and Olive

“Low to the ground and fun to be around” – that’s Doug and Olive!. Two cuter dogs you cannot find! They originally came to the shelter as strays. Olive is about three years old, twenty-six pounds, and looks like a very large Boston Terrier mix. Doug is...
13 WHAM

Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas

Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...

