Read full article on original website
Related
Neeley takes oath for second term as Flint mayor, continues unity message
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley has taken the oath of office for his second term as mayor, sharpening his focus on a message of unity and partnership heading into the next four years. Speaking to more than 100 supporters, residents, friends and family, Neeley pledged to work toward widespread...
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
WNEM
Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a vacancy on the Saginaw City Council after Autumn Scherzer submitted a letter of resignation this week for an undisclosed reason. Anyone interested in applying for the position must submit an application and an affidavit of eligibility to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9.
In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition
OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
Morning Sun
Two election recounts announced for Isabella County
Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
Educare Flint celebrates fifth anniversary, talk future of early childhood education
FLINT, MI - A child’s early years are the foundation for their future development. That’s why Educare Flint was created in 2017 to further advance education for the children in the community. On Monday, Dec. 5, a five-year anniversary was celebrated at its center off Gladwyn Street with...
MLK essay contest submission window opens for students in grades 6-12
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The submission window for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest is now open. The 44th annual essay contest theme is “Grace and Perseverance Under Pressure” and it is open to all students in grades 6-12. The winner will read their essay at the...
Facing a non-emergency situation in downtown Flint? UM-Flint can help.
FLINT, MI – The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety began phasing into its expanded patrols in downtown Flint this week by announcing it plans to avail its officers to a series of non-emergency calls in the area. Chief Ray Hall said anyone who finds themselves in the...
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
lansingcitypulse.com
Bishop David W. Maxwell dead at 66
THURSDAY, Dec, 1 — Bishop David W. Maxwell, the former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives in the city of Lansing, has died. He was 66. Maxwell came into the mayoral administration of Virg Bernero in January 2005. The office was created in response to President George W. Bush’s push to create more connections between faith communities and government to address social needs in the community.
Flint’s fastest Santas take to the streets for 5K
FLINT, MI -- For the past 13 years, Flint’s YMCA has held a 5K run and walk to kick-off the holiday season. Unlike a normal 5K where runners wear shorts and light clothing, however, runners in this 5K bundle up in five piece Santa outfits and march through downtown Flint.
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
I-475 work closing northbound lanes, ramps in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Temporary slope repairs will cause lane and ramp closures during the next two weeks on I-475 in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. MDOT said work in the area of I-475 and I-69 started on Monday, Dec. 5, and is part of a long-term maintenance fix ahead of future I-475 construction.
Draymond Green, Saginaw Spirit to sponsor food giveaway at Dow Event Center
SAGINAW, MI — About 750 families will receive a free dinner later this month courtesy of some of Saginaw’s most well-known athletes and organizations. Draymond Green, Ven Johnson and The Saginaw Spirit Foundation are among the sponsors of the planned food giveaway scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw.
Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
Bay County man pleads to starving 36 deer to death
BAY CITY, MI — Half of a Bay County couple accused of starving dozens of deer to death during their tumultuous divorce has accepted a plea deal. And though the count he pleaded to is a felony, he may the chance to avoid such a charge staining his record.
abc12.com
MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
MLive
56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0