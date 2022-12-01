ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
WNEM

Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a vacancy on the Saginaw City Council after Autumn Scherzer submitted a letter of resignation this week for an undisclosed reason. Anyone interested in applying for the position must submit an application and an affidavit of eligibility to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9.
The Flint Journal

In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition

OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
Morning Sun

Two election recounts announced for Isabella County

Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December

FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
1470 WFNT

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
lansingcitypulse.com

Bishop David W. Maxwell dead at 66

THURSDAY, Dec, 1 — Bishop David W. Maxwell, the former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives in the city of Lansing, has died. He was 66. Maxwell came into the mayoral administration of Virg Bernero in January 2005. The office was created in response to President George W. Bush’s push to create more connections between faith communities and government to address social needs in the community.
MLive

Flint’s fastest Santas take to the streets for 5K

FLINT, MI -- For the past 13 years, Flint’s YMCA has held a 5K run and walk to kick-off the holiday season. Unlike a normal 5K where runners wear shorts and light clothing, however, runners in this 5K bundle up in five piece Santa outfits and march through downtown Flint.
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
The Flint Journal

I-475 work closing northbound lanes, ramps in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Temporary slope repairs will cause lane and ramp closures during the next two weeks on I-475 in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. MDOT said work in the area of I-475 and I-69 started on Monday, Dec. 5, and is part of a long-term maintenance fix ahead of future I-475 construction.
The Saginaw News

Draymond Green, Saginaw Spirit to sponsor food giveaway at Dow Event Center

SAGINAW, MI — About 750 families will receive a free dinner later this month courtesy of some of Saginaw’s most well-known athletes and organizations. Draymond Green, Ven Johnson and The Saginaw Spirit Foundation are among the sponsors of the planned food giveaway scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw.
Banana 101.5

Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023

Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
The Saginaw News

Bay County man pleads to starving 36 deer to death

BAY CITY, MI — Half of a Bay County couple accused of starving dozens of deer to death during their tumultuous divorce has accepted a plea deal. And though the count he pleaded to is a felony, he may the chance to avoid such a charge staining his record.
abc12.com

MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
The Flint Journal

Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
MLive

MLive

