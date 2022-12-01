Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
Wave 3
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
Authorities in Kentucky have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family.
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
Four found dead in suspected Louisville murder-suicide
Police found four people dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday morning after receiving calls of a shooting with “multiple victims.”
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
wdrb.com
KSP: 15-year-old arrested for shooting death of 17-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville. Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where...
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
wdrb.com
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
wdrb.com
Bonds set at $100,000 for brothers accused of gunning down man in Russell neighborhood home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of brothers accused of complicity to murder appeared before a judge Friday morning, where a judge entered not guilty pleas for them. Marcus and Marshall Murray are accused in a murder that happened on Esquire Alley, near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway in October.
WLKY.com
Everything we know about murder-suicide that killed Louisville family of 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tragic scene unfolded the first week of December when a family of four died in Louisville. Police said a woman and her two children were shot to death, and the father was the one who killed them. He then killed himself, they said. The apparent...
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department are investigating a reported assault that occurred near the 100 block of East Forest Avenue.
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
