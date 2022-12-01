Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Kusshi Ko Soft Opening Now in Tysons
Kusshi has opened its first Fairfax County location as Kusshi Ko is currently in its soft opening phase at 8365 Leesburg Pike at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. The restaurant opened its first location in Pike & Rose in 2018 as an offshoot of its sister restaurant, Hanaro Sushi in Bethesda. Kusshi Sushi first opened at Bethesda’s Pike & Rose shopping center before expanding to Pentagon City in July and then in Downtown Silver Spring in October. The restaurant group also has Poke Dojo in Bethesda Row, which opened in the summer of 2019.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
popville.com
Helluva Way(s) to Wake Up
Jim reports: “ATM stolen from Harris Teeter on Kalorama. Cashier confirmed it to me.”. And JP sends a more traditional helluva way from “New Hampshire & Shepherd, but on NH”:. “Brand new car with Virginia temp tags.”. And thanks to David for sending above from “400 block...
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
rew-online.com
Douglas Development Adds New Location, Chinatown to ‘The Mark,’ Portfolio
Douglas Development, a real estate development firm based in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area, announced today the addition of a new office location being added to their recently debuted collection, The Mark. “The Mark is a truly unique offering unlike anything else in the co-working market. The high level of...
ffxnow.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
Bay Net
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 5, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Dec. 5 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Inaugural Ceremony: Inaugural Ceremony for the Montgomery County Executive and 20th County Council at 11 a.m. More information here. 2. Transportation: Grant program online information session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The information session...
