AdWeek
Discovery+ Launches Offline Downloads Feature
Discovery+ ad-free subscribers in the U.S. now have access to offline downloads while traveling, commuting or without an internet connection. This update follows the launch of download capabilities in Brazil. More than 58,000 episodes of Discovery+ content are available, including shows such as House of Hammer, Fixer Upper and 90...
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself
WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task. Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app. Note:...
AdWeek
Discord Snowsgiving Seasonal Event Debuts for 2022
Discord launched its yearly Snowsgiving celebration in its messaging application on desktop and mobile devices. From Dec. 5 through 12, users will be able to participate in daily community events in Discord’s Town Hall server, which has been updated with a wintery theme. This includes activities such as drawing contests and guest speaker events.
AdWeek
Meta Begins Rolling Out Age Verification Tools for Facebook Dating in the US
Meta is bringing some of the age verification tools it has been using on Instagram to Facebook Dating. Three options were introduced for U.S. Instagrammers in June to verify that they were old enough to use the platform: uploading accepted forms of identification, such as a driver’s license or other form of identification card; uploading a video selfie; and a social vouching option that enabled users to ask mutual followers to confirm their age.
