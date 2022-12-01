ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Is Reportedly Trying To Revive Donda Academy At A Church

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ye is trying to bring back what's left of his Donda Academy by relocating it to a church.

On Wednesday, November 30, Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he has met with the artist formerly known as Kanye West on three separate occassions over the past month about Ye's interest in leasing space for his private school at the church in Northridge, which is located in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. Apparently, the church is a step-up from Donda Academy's previous location in Chatsworth. Before he was at that space, the school was based in Simi Valley.

Pastor Nagin believes Donda Academy would fit in just fine at his church. There have been numerous schools that have been based out of Cornerstone's property in the past. Both parties agree that it would help achieve Ye's goal to provide a good education for his students while in a Christian environment.

The latest update on Donda Academy comes weeks after numerous employees and students fled the school following Ye's anti-Semitic rants and other controversies. If the school does make a comeback, Ye will have to recruit more teachers and try to convince previous students to return. Although past faculty and students may have considered Ye's bigoted outbursts to be troubling, Nagin doesn't seem to mind. The pastor recently hosted the rapper during a service outside of their negotiation meetings.

Ye reportedly likes the fact that Cornerstone provides a larger area and comes equipped with more classrooms and a sanctuary. However, if Ye proceeded with the move, he would only use a portion of the property. Lawyers for the church are currently drawing up the paperwork for a lease, but the deal hasn't been completed yet.

