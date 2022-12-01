ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Defense Will Need to Step Up 'By Committee' Without Kris Letang

By Nick Horwat
 4 days ago

Mike Sullivan says is going to take the entire Pittsburgh Penguins defense to replace what Kris Letang brings.

PITTSBURGH - While the sport of hockey takes a backseat when discussing Kris Letang and his recent stroke, the Pittsburgh Penguins still have games to play.

With Letang on the shelf for an indefinite amount of time, the Penguins will have to find ways to replace his presence in the lineup.

The defensive lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes may have been an early indicator of what to expect.

In the first game of Letang’s absence, Brian Dumoulin was pushed all the way back to the first line with Jeff Petry.

Chad Ruhwedel filed back into the lineup on the third pairing and this is the kind of situation he is still on the team for.

If a Penguins defenseman is expected to miss a long period of time, Ruhwedel steps up and plays a steady game usually on the third pairing.

Will other moves need to be made, though? General manager Ron Hextall and head coach Mike Sullivan have faith in their guys that they will be able to successfully cover in Letang’s absence.

“He’s not easy to replace,” Sullivan said. “He’s an elite player. We rely on him in so many situations. I don’t think we’ll replace him with any one guy. It’s going to be by committee.”

Heading into the season, one of the biggest topics surrounding the Penguins was their surplus of NHL ready defenders.

It’s an unfortunate circumstance, but a few new names might be getting utilized.

“We got a good team,” Hextall said. “We got a deep team. We like out defense. We’ve got a couple of guys in the minors so we feel good about where we’re at.”

It’s interesting Hextall brought up the AHL team because there are some options there.

Mark Friedman is most likely the first choice to get a call-up, but you can’t forget about Ty Smith.

Without Letang in the lineup, the Penguins lose a sense of offense from the blue line, and that’s something Smith could bring to help fill that missing piece.

Friedman is a fun player, but doesn’t bring the same type of offensive firepower.

At the moment, though, the Penguins haven’t made a roster move to bring up an AHL player; they are yet to even move Letang from the active roster.

Surely, those changes are coming, but the Penguins are likely to look from within and play as a team to replace Letang.

Without a timeline or full update on Letang, it doesn’t seem a trade or ground breaking move is in the cards.

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Golden Knights

Penguins Focus on Kris Letang's Health as a Person Before Hockey Player

Penguins GM Ron Hextall Talks About Kris Letang's Stroke

Kris Letang Hopes to Be Back in Penguins Lineup Soon

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Speaks on Kris Letang's Stroke

Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins, forward Drew O'Connor trounce Bears

A goal and three assists by forward Drew O’Connor led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 7-3 rout of the rival Hershey Bears at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday. Forwards Filip Hallander, Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen and Tyler Sikura as well as defenseman Mitch Reinke each had a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-6-1-2) while defenseman Ty Smith recorded two assists. Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 21 saves on 24 shots in the victory.
FOX Sports

Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
NHL

Penguins to Host Pride Game on December 12

The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as they host their third annual Pride Game on Monday, December 12 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 PM. Penguins players will tape their sticks for pre-game warmups with rainbow Pride Tape, use pucks during warmups with a rainbow pattern and take the ice wearing commemorative warm-up jerseys that feature the Progress Pride Flag within the numbers. Pride Tape aims to end homophobia in sports and is a badge of support from pros to young LGBTQ+ players. It shows every player that they belong playing the sports they love.
