ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
fox4beaumont.com

PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
fox4beaumont.com

OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs

BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy