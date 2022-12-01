Read full article on original website
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Candy is Timeless for the Holiday Season
The sweet taste of the season is in full swing. Not only are cookies, cakes and pies treat for the holidays, but candies of all types will fill bowls and stockings everywhere. Although there are quite a few types of candies synonymous with the Christmas season, each state seems to have a few standout choices on their lists for sweet treats. It's true that candy canes are traditionally the universally-loved Christmas candy associated with the season, with 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, they aren't everyone's top pick.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Michigan’s Minimum Wage is About to Increase on New Year’s Day
There's good news for anyone in Michigan who makes minimum wage, as the state is set to raise the hourly pay for minimum wage employees on January 1, 2023. Michigan's minimum wage is set to go from $9.87 to $10.10 as of the first of the new year. There is, however, pending litigation that could derail the increase.
Large Predators in Michigan to Avoid
Here in Michigan, there are three large predators you should avoid at all costs. These large predators are bears, gray wolves, and cougars. In all my years I've never come across any of these large predators, and nor do I plan to anytime soon. I've done plenty of traveling throughout...
Did You Know NCG Cinemas Was Founded in This Small Michigan Town?
Did you know that NCG Cinemas is actually a Michigan company?. Over the last 10 to 20 years, NCG Cinemas have been popping up all over Michigan. However, the company has been around a lot longer than that and got its start in good ole Owosso, Michigan. A man by...
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
NCG Cinemas to Host Free Holiday Family Film Festival
Enjoy classic holiday movies for free at NCG theatres around Michigan. Save some money and get ready to take in some free holiday-themed movies at your local NCG theatre. NCG's Free Holiday Family Film Fest has returned for 2022 and it starts this weekend. For the next three weekends, along...
Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
Have Crashes Increased in Michigan Since Boosting Speed Limit to 75?
Michiganders have been able to drive 75mph on over 600 miles of the state's freeways since the law changed back in 2017. Does an increase of only 5mph really make that big of a difference when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities? Apparently, it does. A new study that...
Check Your Piggy Banks! Those Michigan Quarters Could Be Worth $11 Each
Cha-Ching! You may want to break open those piggy banks and empty those coin jars because you may have a little extra unexpected cash flow just laying around. In a recent report spilled the beans on those U.S. Mint State Quarters, that were created from 1999 to 2008, having a little more value than they originally did, some as much a $55 each. Now, before you get all excited, most likely your quarter is worth exactly that, 25 cents, but if it happens to be perfectly in mint condition it could get you $1. Still, there are a few coins out there that are worth even more.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Moves On In ‘The Voice’ Top 10
Brayden Lape has not only won over his coach Blake Shelton on The Voice but the whole country. The 16-year-old high school sophomore from Grass Lake, Michigan has been a standout since his blind audition which landed him a spot on veteran judge Blake Shelton's team. Since then he has continued to impress the judges and earn fans with each performance.
