Read full article on original website
Related
995qyk.com
What To Expect At Sippin’ Santa Christmas Pop Up Bar In Dunedin
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Tampa Bay. Something that’s new to Pinellas this year is the Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin. We went to see what all the hype was about this weekend and it did not disappoint! Here’s everything we tried at Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin.
995qyk.com
See Tampa Area School Hurricane Make Up Days Here
Heads Up Tampa area school Hurricane make up days ahead. Wow. glad that’s over. aren’t you? Talking about Hurricane Season 2022. Whew. What a mess for Florida, even though Tampa Bay dodged more than one big bullet. We had a normal 14 named storms. That’s in name only. Hurricane Ian was the biggest hitter in the US, literally. NOAA and Colorado State had both predicted above average activity for the year. Thankfully, they were both wrong. Be sure and check out all the Famous Tampa Bay area students below too! Source BayNews9.
995qyk.com
Happy National Cookie Day Find Your Favorite Tampa Cookie Here
Happy National Cookie Day. Find your favorite Tampa Bay cookie here. Grab a glass of ice cold milk it’s National Cookie Day! Those thin, sweet, small cakes, mostly flour based, can be soft or crispy. And can be addictive, right? The first cookie reference in America dates back to 1703, when 800 cookies were baked up for a Dutch funeral. Not sure if they had cold glasses of milk for dunking? It was the Dutch word for cookie that started as “koekje” earlier in the 1620’s.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Busted For Slapping Horse In St Pete
Florida Man Busted for slapping horse in St Pete. Um. This horse is an officer of the law. Mounted officer said he witnessed 27 year old Alisha Lalani of Odessa walk up and slap another police horse on the backside with an open hand. Just so you know, dumb and dangerous. Happened on Central and 3rd St. N about 2am…so, maybe other factors involved?
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
Comments / 0