Bitter friends — trans-Atlantic rifts pile up
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Top trans-Atlantic officials are meeting today outside Washington, D.C., for the third edition of the Transatlantic Trade and Technology Council, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager. But if President Joe...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
What to expect from today’s TTC meeting
With help from Doug Palmer, Ari Hawkins and Camille Gijs. — The U.S. and European Union are contemplating a joint response to China’s sizable investment in its medical devices industry. That’s one of several expected outcomes from today’s U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. — U.S. subsidies...
Russia coordinating Ukraine hacks with missiles, could increasingly target European allies, Microsoft warns
Microsoft’s report comes after nearly 10 months of brutal war in Ukraine, which has seen Russia hacking Ukrainian satellite systems, energy companies and other critical infrastructure.
‘We haven’t got this figured out just yet’: Pentagon, industry struggle to arm Ukraine
The Russia problem takes center stage at this year’s Reagan National Defense Forum.
Ukraine aid and stealth bombers: Pentagon lays out consequences if Congress can’t pass a budget deal
A yearlong continuing resolution would hit weapons programs across the board, an internal document says.
The darkest parts of the internet
And now, for something slightly different: Today marks the launch of POLITICO Tech, our new podcast on the politics and policy of technology. I spoke this afternoon with POLITICO’S Mohar Chatterjee, who’s kicking off the podcast with a 10-part limited series exploring “darknet” marketplaces, some of the least regulated parts of the world wide web — a landscape of dubious, often criminal enterprises that’s been known for years, but has consistently frustrated efforts to root it out.
Rail strike averted, but still a lot to do
— Congress faces a number of December deadlines, but Boeing says it will be late on installing safety alert systems this month as required Congress in a 2020 law. — The NTSB is asking the FAA and its Canadian counterpart to issue directives for immediate inspections of the Bell 407 helicopter.
A dose of Covid accountability
Send tips | Subscribe here | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading Ottawa Playbook. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Ten days left until MPs head home for the holidays. We have three things to watch this week, plus a report from 338Canada's PHILIPPE J. FOURNIER and career news for a trade-negotiating legend who stood up to DONALD TRUMP and came away with a deal for Canada.
The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber
The B-21 Raider is expected to start flying next year.
Turnover time at NLRB
THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: National Labor Relations Board member John Ring’s time on the panel is up in two weeks, and when his term expires it will end a nearly 15-month stretch with all five seats filled. That’s actually pretty unusual of late, and it is the longest such run...
Biden’s private approach with Bibi may not cut it
The likely return of BENJAMIN NETANYAHU to power in Israel will test President JOE BIDEN’s personalist approach to foreign policy. Biden believes the best way to resolve bilateral issues is to level with his counterpart through copious private discussions. That play worked to shorten a war between a Netanyahu-led Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip last year, as Biden placed increased pressure on Bibi to end the violence. Biden also chose not to wade deeply into the comatose Israeli-Palestinian peace process because it’s a time suck with little chance of success.
With Lapsus$, cyber review board draws mixed reviews
—The Cyber Safety Review Board has identified a rabble-rousing extortion group as the subject of its second-ever review. It’s a choice that some deem far-sighted — and others fear misses the mark. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning Cybersecurity! “Goblin Mode” has been named Oxford English Dictionary’s 2022...
Lawmakers lament as U.S. exits soccer World Cup
Saturday's matchup was the United States' seventh appearance in the knockout round and marks the end of the team's first World Cup tournament since 2014.
NATO prepares for cyber war
More than 1,000 cyber professionals in NATO members and its allies across the globe participated in an exercise this week to test and strengthen cyber defenses.
Blinken labels Putin's Ukraine strategy as ‘barbaric’
“What he's doing is trying to weaponize winter,” he said.
Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant
The announcement comes at a time of internal turmoil and international tensions.
