vermontjournal.com
Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Banquet
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Nov. 13, the annual LVRS banquet and awards ceremony was held at the Burr and Burton Mountain Campus. Fifty-one people were in attendance. Here are some highlights of the proceedings. For their contributions to the squad in a non-EMS role, Honorary Member Awards were presented...
vermontjournal.com
Londonderry Affordable Housing Project Underway
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Paul Alcorn, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP), is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane house is well underway, and the steering committee has reached the first milestone of $100,000 in fundraising to get things started. The Bob Perry Lane house is a modest home currently under construction that will be sold to a local family meeting certain income criteria. Alcorn stated, “We have heard from local residents that they can’t afford to live in the town they grew up in because affordable housing is scarce in our mountain communities. People who have lived here all their lives have a hard time finding an affordable home as they seek to be on their own, start families, establish a business, or find employment with a local business.”
WCAX
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
vermontjournal.com
Come Alive Outside Unveils Distinctive Luggage Art Fundraiser
RUTLAND, Vt. – Come Alive Outside is auctioning off unique, hand painted luggage by local artists online Dec. 8- Dec. 14. Over 20 artists participated in the project, with skill sets ranging from elementary school Picassos to professional artists. Award-winning actress Chrissy Metz donated her talents to the auction by designing a special piece. The auction, which also includes 4 luxury getaways, will be exclusively online at www.comealiveoutside.com/art/.
Police investigating fatal Vermont housefire
Vermont State Police are currently investigating a fatal housefire that occurred on Friday on Grinka Road in Readsboro.
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
WCAX
Fatal fire at Readsboro home, displaces family
READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the town of Readsboro. Police say they responded to a home on Grinka Road at 3:00 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived, they say they drove up to a house full of flames. Police say a woman was unaccounted for and later found in the kitchen.
vermontjournal.com
Chester Hires New Police Chief
CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Town Manager, Julie Hance has announced the hiring of Thomas E. Williams as Police Chief for Chester. This appointment was made following a thorough and complete review process by a panel of seven community members which included the Chester Town Manager, two selectboard members, the superintendent of schools, a member of the business community, a union representative, and a member of the younger generation. In addition, the town utilized the expert counsel of VLCT’s Trevor Whipple (former Chief of S. Burlington), current Chief Richard Cloud and Retired Col. Jim Baker (Vt. State police, retired).
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
WMUR.com
Investigators believe they know likely cause of Claremont house fire
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Investigators said that a house fire in Claremont was likely started by smoking materials on the porch of the home. Crews responded to a fire on Sullivan Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained...
vermontjournal.com
Vera E. Carpenter, 1933-2022
BRIDGEWATER, Vt. – Vera E. Carpenter, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1933, in Bridgewater, Vt., the daughter of George and Ruth Fish. She attended school in Woodstock, Vt. She married Bernard Carpenter and they lived in Cleveland,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
Bennington factory that emitted chemical contaminant to start cleanup in spring 2023
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics will conduct PFOA remediation work inside its former North Bennington facility in accordance with a 2019 settlement agreement with the state government. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington factory that emitted chemical contaminant to start cleanup in spring 2023.
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
mynbc5.com
Police search for woman who broke into Peru home
PERU, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking into a report of a suspicious person who broke into a Peru home on Saturday. The homeowners saw this woman on their security cameras. The person in the clip was not known to them. It was later discovered that a window...
