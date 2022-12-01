Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
$15K grant to help fund wetland project
A $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help fund the transformation of a 7-acre plot of wetland into an educational greenspace at Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The grant, which was awarded to the Westfield Education Foundation, will support the building of a wetland project known as the Shamrock...
Current Publishing
Keen to run for Westfield council seat
A former superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools plans to seek the District 1 city council seat that he once held. Mark Keen, who previously served as the city council District 1 representative from 2016 to 2019, has launched his bid for the seat currently occupied by Scott Willis, who is running for mayor.
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
Current Publishing
Noblesville resident collects items for homeless
A Noblesville woman is encouraging others to help those in need after creating a donation drive that collected more than 100 trash bags and boxes full of winter items for the homeless in Indianapolis. Heather Van Dame created Project North Star, an initiative to collect winter wear for those in...
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction update
On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
North Split project expected to be complete in April 2023, according to INDOT
INDIANAPOLIS — The end is in sight, according to INDOT. All work on the North Split project, which has been under construction since the winter of 2020, is expected to be finished by the end of April 2023. According to INDOT, the reopenings will be in phases, not all...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Local organization donates $725 to Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville
The Noblesville chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization recently donated $725 to the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville that will help supplement the costs of annual memberships for area youths. From left, is Jane Meats, P.E.O. president of Noblesville’s DG Chapter, Becky Terry, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, and Sandy Fink, former president of P.E.O.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Fire makes five promotions
Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Johnson County: Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, was expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches. With the removal of Banta Road, the first traffic signal north of Evansville will be at Smith Valley Road. Drivers should stay alert in the area as other motorists adjust to the transition. At the State Road 144 interchange, three of the four ramps are now open, providing access to the area near Banta Road. The ramp from S.R. 144 onto southbound I-69 is on track to open in the next two to three weeks. By the end of the year, expect S.R. 37 to be officially signed as I-69 and the speed limit to be increased to 70 mph from S.R. 44 in Martinsville to S.R. 144 in Bargersville. Until the fourth and final ramp opens, motorists can enter southbound S.R. 37 traffic at County Line Road, Fairview Road, Smith Valley Road and Henderson Ford Road.
Current Publishing
Johnson Addition neighbors feel Carmel ‘moved the goalposts’ in allowing 6-story building near homes
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 Nov. 28 against an appeal supported by several residents in the Johnson Addition neighborhood asking the city to essentially require a variance – and thus a public vote – for a six-story apartment building proposed near their homes. The redevelopment...
WLFI.com
One injured in head-on collision
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A head on-collision Sunday night leaves one person hospitalized. The 9-1-1 call came from a bystander at 9 p.m. The two vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street and N River Road in West Lafayette left the cars smoking. The West Lafayette Police...
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
'They don't fit' City streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic
Concerned homeowners and businesses say the North Split construction is taking its toll— detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles and crosswalks.
Current Publishing
Santa to visit Zionsville neighborhoods
Santa will once again return to the streets of Zionsville atop a fire engine for the Zionsville Fire Department’s Area Familiarization with Santa. The nightly routes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end no later than 9 p.m. Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve, according to the ZFD. Residents should be on the lookout for emergency lights and holiday music heralding Santa’s arrival.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Holidays in Carmel celebrates season
The annual Holidays in Carmel event took place Nov. 19 at Carter Green adjacent to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. The event included performances, a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at dusk. (Photos by Edward Redd)
Comments / 0