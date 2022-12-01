ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestigateWest

Musk’s Neuralink faces federal inquiry after killing 1,500 animals in testing

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is...
Climate change likely playing role in 40% drop in Pacific gray whale population

A significant number of Pacific gray whales have died and washed ashore from California to Alaska and birth rates are down 40% in the last year. Scientists are investigating the causes of a nearly 40% decline in the Pacific gray whales that pass along the Oregon Coast each winter and spring on their way from Baja, Mexico to the Arctic. One primary suspect is food scarcity with Arctic feeding grounds impacted by warming temperatures and the loss of sea ice from human-caused climate change.
Investors make a massive bet on crypto mining in a tiny NE Washington town

California owners want to build one of the biggest operations in the country, but concerns about energy usage, noise and sustainability stand in the way. Usk, Wa. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls, as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of Bitcoin.
InvestigateWest offers a new nonprofit model for watchdog journalism that enriches our community. We invest in original reporting — on public health, the environment, and government accountability — and produce powerful stories with a clear bearing on public policy.

