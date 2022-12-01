A significant number of Pacific gray whales have died and washed ashore from California to Alaska and birth rates are down 40% in the last year. Scientists are investigating the causes of a nearly 40% decline in the Pacific gray whales that pass along the Oregon Coast each winter and spring on their way from Baja, Mexico to the Arctic. One primary suspect is food scarcity with Arctic feeding grounds impacted by warming temperatures and the loss of sea ice from human-caused climate change.

