cbs7.com
2022 Parade of Lights winners announced
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Lost Books closes its doors permanently
MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
cbs7.com
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
Tired of Road Construction? Midland’s Massive Road Projects Are Making Progress
If you have taken a drive around the older areas of central Midland, you are probably tired of dealing with the orange barrels and cones. Well, the road projects are going really well and the majority of the projects have already been completed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Director...
Now Open! Check Out Pics Of Awesome New Raising Cane’s In Midland!
It's HERE Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is NOW open and it's their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. The new location IS located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland. Address: 3314 West Loop 250 North Midland, Texas. This location is right...
Join The Grinch And Santa For Breakfast At Cinergy In Odessa for “How The Grinch Stole Breakfast”
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club
ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
Let The Kids Run With Santa This Saturday In Midland At The 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run
It is time for the annual Jingle Bell Run benefitting Junior Achievement of Midland. This is one of the year's most fun and unique events because it happens at night through lighted neighborhoods. The 6th Annual lighted nighttime Jingle Bell Run will happen this Saturday at Grassland Estates. The event...
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
everythinglubbock.com
Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
cbs7.com
MySanAntonio
Rig Report: Drilling down in Midland County, Permian
There was very little change in the nation’s drilling activity as crews returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has released weekly since the 1940s, was unchanged at 784 for the week. That’s still 215 rigs more than the 569 counted the previous year.
Free Pictures With The Grinch For A Great Cause Happening Tomorrow In Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year. This is the time of year when we should be thinking about how we can help and do for others instead of for ourselves but it doesn't hurt if there is something in it for us too. The holidays can be one...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
