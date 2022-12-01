ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs7.com

2022 Parade of Lights winners announced

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
NewsWest 9

Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
NewsWest 9

Lost Books closes its doors permanently

MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
cbs7.com

Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise.  Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
NewsWest 9

Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club

ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
everythinglubbock.com

Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling westbound on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. This led to Montgomery hitting a fence and rolling over multiple times. Montgomery was eventually ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs7.com

Midland man ejected from vehicle dies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MySanAntonio

Rig Report: Drilling down in Midland County, Permian

There was very little change in the nation’s drilling activity as crews returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has released weekly since the 1940s, was unchanged at 784 for the week. That’s still 215 rigs more than the 569 counted the previous year.
Community Policy