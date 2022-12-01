ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
BOSTON, MA
Acton Police Ask For Public's Help In Search For Missing Senior

ACTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Friday, the Acton Police Department issued a missing persons advisory for an 83-year-old man that disappeared from the Main Street area in Acton Friday evening. The APD says Huanlu Wang of Acton was reported missing at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Police say...
ACTON, MA

