Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bills aim to boost workforce housing
A bi-partisan package of bills focused on increasing workforce housing is making its way to the governor’s desk. A variety of bills were introduced this year with tools for builders and nonprofits to work with local governments to develop workforce housing in Michigan. The state has a dearth of housing for households earning 60-120% of area median incomes.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bill would stop spike in minimum wage for tipped workers, boost regular wage to $12 an hour
New legislation would stop a potential jump in the lower minimum wage that is paid to Michigan workers who make tips and boost the state’s existing $9.87 regular minimum wage to $12 an hour. The restaurant industry, which has warned of ramifications if wages go up in February under...
