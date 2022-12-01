ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bills aim to boost workforce housing

A bi-partisan package of bills focused on increasing workforce housing is making its way to the governor’s desk. A variety of bills were introduced this year with tools for builders and nonprofits to work with local governments to develop workforce housing in Michigan. The state has a dearth of housing for households earning 60-120% of area median incomes.

