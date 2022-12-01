‘Reug Reug’ vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov moved to ONE on Prime Video 5, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd unification bout off

Larissa Pacheco can’t be certain what comes next for her following an upset win over Kayla Harrison but she definitely has some ideas. After handing the two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo her first defeat in mixed martial arts, Pacheco already knew that she would eventually see Harrison again — possibly even her next fight. As it stands, Harrison holds two wins over Pacheco so the 28-year-old Brazilian knows there’s still some unfinished business between them.

1 DAY AGO