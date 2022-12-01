ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants visit won’t include on-field workout

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Here is not what is going to happen during Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit with the Giants : any sight of him on the practice field.

Beckham is coming off a second left knee reconstruction and has not played in a game since the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. Any team interested in signing him must first know everything possible about his physical condition and determine if the second surgery to repair a twice-torn anterior cruciate ligament was more successful than the first procedure. Yet, Beckham is not planning to work out. Not for the Giants.  Not for the Bills on Friday and not for the Cowboys on Monday.

The Giants do not even know if Beckham is capable of going through a workout on the field.  If he is, he certainly would not be able to go through three workouts five days apart for three different teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKZuN_0jTzQKgO00
Odell Beckham Jr. during a Giants practice in December 2018.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

This is not incredibly uncommon. Free agents, even those coming off serious injuries, often do not show up in sweats and run routes or sprints in front of coaches, team executives, and medical personnel. How will the Giants determine where Beckham is in his rehab? Their team doctors will take a close look at his knee and make a determination, as best as they can, without seeing Beckham running or cutting.

This will be more of a getting-to-know-you couple of days — the visit will conclude on Friday. General manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, other coaches and front office personnel, and co-owner John Mara will all get some time with Beckham — some were with the Giants during Beckham’s NFL introduction. Figure there will be a group dinner Thursday night and more serious discussions on Friday.

The Giants do not practice on Thursday — it’s an altered week because they did not play last Sunday — and so the locker room will not be filled with players when Beckham arrives. He will make time to see former teammates Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOPSY_0jTzQKgO00
Odell Beckham warms up ahead of the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl in February 2022.
Getty Images

“I know Joe and Dabes have a plan on how they want to work it,’’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “I’ll wait for them on how exactly they want to do that and we’re all on board on however Joe and Dabes want to work that.’’

Kafka’s unit would certainly look a whole lot better in the stretch run of this season with more talent at wide receiver. Does Beckham fit that description? The 30-year-old Beckham is certainly no stranger to social media or self-promotion, and yet has anyone seen him featured in any of those popular workout videos athletes are wont to post when they are ready to make a return?

The Giants have no idea if Beckham will be able to play at all this season. Can he make it back for four games, or three, or two? And if he can play, will it be 15-20 snaps a game?  The Giants’ front office does not view this team as one player away from anything. The Cowboys have outwardly and very publicly courted Beckham , with owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott leading the charge. Daboll barely wanted to acknowledge that Beckham was even making a visit. This does not mean the Giants are not interested but it is likely the Cowboys are more interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA42n_0jTzQKgO00
Odell Beckham catches the ball during the Super Bowl in February 2022.
Getty Images

There is also the matter of what Beckham wants. He is seeking a deal not only to finish out this season but something guaranteed for 2023. The Giants have salary cap room aplenty for next season — they are projected to be $55 million under the cap — but they are unlikely to earmark a chunk of that for a player coming off another serious knee surgery that they will not see run for them during his visit.

Is Beckham a fit? Daboll has preached “smart, tough, dependable’’ as attributes his players must display and his first Giants locker room is devoid of big egos. Beckham is almost always popular with his teammates but he often gets embroiled in one controversy or another — his removal from a Miami flight bound for Los Angeles earlier this week is the latest incident on his resume.

“I hope he’s grown up,’’ said a person who worked with Beckham during his five seasons with the Giants.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Giants got what they deserved after Brian Daboll’s conservative call

The game was there to be won, and Daniel Jones had it on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45 in overtime — and Brian Daboll decided it was better not to lose it than to try to win it. Daboll, who once upon a time was Riverboat Brian going for two to beat the Titans, punted on the chance to win it and so the Giants (7-4-1) did not deserve to win and were left trying to make sense of this 20-20 tie with the Commanders that felt more like a loss to them because it was a division game at home. Sorry...
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, watches controversial QB make Browns debut

Deshaun Watson’s longtime girlfriend supported the Browns quarterback on Sunday in his NFL return. Jilly Anais, who has been linked to the signal-caller since 2019, attended the Browns’ Week 13 matchup against Watson’s former Texans team in Houston, following an 11-week suspension after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists. Anais took to Instagram early in the day to give fans a peek at her glamorous pre-game routine. From there, she and loved ones made their way to NRG Stadium, where the group — all clad in Watson’s No. 4 Browns jersey — watched...
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
New York Post

Kenneth Walker, Geno Smith have heated Seahawks sideline spat

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not seem pleased with each other on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Rams. While leading Los Angeles in the first half, Fox cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange as they pointed fingers at each other across the bench. Walker appeared frustrated with Smith while seemingly reviewing a play with one of the assistant coaches. Meanwhile, another coach, along with running back DeeJay Dallas, can be seen maneuvering Walker away from Smith. It’s unclear exactly what led to the tense exchange, which occurred before Walker...
New York Post

Panthers release Baker Mayfield as QB’s spiral continues

Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over. The 27-year-old quarterback was released by the Panthers on Monday, the team announced, and he’ll now be subject to waivers. It’s been a rocky season for Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, who landed with the Panthers in July after a trade from the Browns. Mayfield started the first five games for the woeful Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule in October after two-and-a-half-seasons at the helm. While he was out, Mayfield lost the starting job to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has taken over as the Panthers’ starter. Mayfield...
New York Post

The other puzzling Giants moment from tie that will now be scrutinized

When Saquon Barkley, still clearly upset about what transpired to produce the first tie game of his career, was asked what he thought about coach Brian Daboll opting to punt the ball away with 1:42 remaining in overtime, he offered the exact sentiments expected of him. First: Express confidence that you and your offense could have converted on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Second: Express confidence in the head coach for deciding not to trust the offense to convert on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. “As a competitor, you want to go out there and make those plays,” Barkley said. “At the end...
New York Post

Giants’ tie, tough schedule won’t make it easy to reach playoffs

You did not have warm and fuzzy feelings about that game? You listened to the Giants and Commanders express how much their 20-20 tie made them feel like they had lost. Neither team was happy with it. Well, someone liked what went down, which is why the NFL flexed the Week 15 rematch at FedEx Field to “Sunday Night Football,” exposing a national television audience to what is shaping up to be a playoff play-in game. The odds are high that the Giants lose to the Eagles on Sunday and fall to 7-5-1. The Commanders will definitely be 7-5-1 when they next take...
New York Post

Robert Saleh ‘intent’ on Zach Wilson playing again despite Mike White’s success

Give Robert Saleh this: He is consistent.  The Jets coach stayed on message Monday, saying his “intent” is still to get benched quarterback Zach Wilson back in the lineup this season.  “I’m still right there with that statement,” Saleh said. “Zach’s been doing everything right. He’s been putting in the extra meeting time. He’s“ been putting in the extra work after practice, really working on trying to re-tie his fundamentals together and spending extra time.”  It looks increasingly unlikely that Wilson will be able to regain his starting job, though, as his replacement Mike White has strung together two good games. He did...
New York Post

Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return

There seems to be no love lost between Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair. Ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Texans game in Houston — where Watson returned to play his former team in his first regular-season game in 700 days — Hannah McNair appeared to blatantly ignore the quarterback when he approached her and her husband. In pregame videos, Hannah can be seen turning her back to Watson when he jogged across the field to share a half-hug and a handshake with McNair. The couple was standing with Watson’s current boss, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.  Hannah stood on the...
New York Post

Tae Crowder, Rodarius Williams vent on Giants playing time: ‘Free me’

It is not exactly a rebellion but the aftermath of this Giants tie prompted the first unrest of the season from players unhappy with their usage, or lack thereof.  Inside linebacker Tae Crowder, a starter the first eight games before seeing a reduction in Week 10, was on the field for 26 snaps against the Commanders in the 20-20 draw — all on special teams. He did not have one snap on defense. Afterward, he took to Twitter to post, “Free Me.’’  Monday morning, second-year cornerback Rodarius Williams also used Twitter to vent his frustration after he was the only player in uniform, other than backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, not to get a single snap.  Williams posted “Ima jus sleep this off Bcus this can’t be real rn’’ with a broken heart emoji. He soon after tweeted “I’m trying stay afloat it’s hard no lie I jus swallowed the hardest pill of my life!’’ On Thanksgiving, Williams played 50 of the 67 snaps on defense and got his first NFL interception when he picked off Dak Prescott. Yet he was benched this next game, with practice squad activation Zyon Gilbert used for 56 of the 85 snaps on defense in his NFL debut.
New York Post

Steve Cohen’s personal touch made sure Justin Verlander didn’t get away

SAN DIEGO — Steve Cohen’s Mets — and they are very much his team now — were going to make absolutely sure this time. After watching alltime cameo performer Jacob deGrom go to Texas for much greater riches, Cohen wasn’t about to let three-time Cy Young winner and surefire Hall of Famer Justin Verlander get away. And that’s a great thing.  With deGrom gone, the Mets surely needed to sign either Verlander or Carlos Rodon, the only pitchers remaining on the market that could replicate deGrom’s expected production (when he pitches), and Rodon’s lineup of interested teams looked endless with a...
New York Post

Trea Turner signs $300 million deal with Phillies in MLB free agency

Trea Turner has a blockbuster deal in the City of Brotherly Love. The Post’s Jon Heyman confirms that Turner, an All-Star shortstop, is leaving the Dodgers for the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal. Turner has a full no-trade clause in the contract. This past season, Turner batted .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, an .809 OPS and 27 steals. The 29-year-old Turner is one of the best position players in baseball. He finished 11th in NL MVP voting this past season, fifth in 2021 and seventh in 2020.
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 128: Will Giants End Up Making Playoffs After Tie With Commanders?

Ties suck. The NFL needs to go back to 15-minute overtimes or figure out a way to not have games end in a tie. It’s a disservice to the fans, the players and everyone involved. With that said, the Giants can’t buy a victory right now. They are a downward spiral with still plenty of key injuries. But, they are still in a playoff spot. They still control their own destiny. To react to the strange 20-20 finish against the Commanders, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London....
New York Post

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 127: Jets Fans Should Be Encouraged With Team Despite Tough Loss

One yard away. The Jets fought until the end, but could not complete the 20-3 comeback victory. I blame the play-calling at the goal line for this one. Mike LaFleur got too cute at the one yard line. Punch the ball in with Bam Knight. Trust your offensive line to push forward and get that ball in the end zone. It’s one yard. Fifty-eight passing attempts for Mike White is not the recipe to win games. But man did White play with guts and poise. Jets fans could leave that game feeling positive about the direction of this team. It can...
New York Post

Justin Verlander’s obsessed nature makes him the Mets’ smart gamble

SAN DIEGO — “Let me tell you,” Brent Strom says. “Justin is obsessed.” And then Strom — the Diamondbacks pitching coach now, but Justin Verlander’s pitching coach with the Astros from 2017-21 — takes you into the world of the newest Met. Because the question that Strom is asked about a pitcher he arguably knows better than anyone is what kind of chance Verlander has to remain elite at ages 40 and 41 and perhaps 42. Because those are the ages Verlander will pitch at now that the Mets have tied themselves to him with the two-year, $86.6 million contract — plus...
New York Post

MLB Winter Meetings 2022 live updates Day 2: Mets land Justin Verlander

Hot Stove season started off slow, but a major domino falling could spur movement at this week’s MLB Winter Meetings. Jacob deGrom left the Mets to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday. With only so many top-end arms available on the free-agent market, pitching moves were bound to be made quickly. Indeed, the Mets landed Justin Verlander on Monday. And then, of course, there’s Aaron Judge. Will the Yankees keep him in The Bronx, and for how long? Follow along for the latest updates from the MLB Winter Meetings 2022. What you need to know Aaron Judge about to be center of baseball world againAll-Star center fielder asking for trade could open Mets, Yankees possibilitiesThe Mets’ silver lining after losing Jacob deGrom
New York Post

Buccaneers vs. Saints predictions: ‘Monday Night Football’ player prop picks

With just six weeks left in the NFL season, the NFC South title is there for the taking for the Buccaneers and Saints, who have combined to win each of the last five division titles. There’s only one problem: neither team can score. These two offenses rank among the worst in the league by most metrics, and both face a difficult matchup against the other team’s defense in Week 13. Naturally, that lends itself to plenty of potential value for under bettors in the player props market. Here are three bets we’re making at BetMGM ahead of Monday’s contest. Kickoff is...
New York Post

Baker Mayfield-49ers rumors heat up after Jimmy Garoppolo injury, Panthers release

With the 49ers in desperate need of a quarterback and Baker Mayfield now untethered, are the two sides on a collision course? After the Carolina Panthers released the former No. 1 overall pick on Monday morning, chatter immediately heated up that San Francisco would pursue Mayfield as they deal with yet another devastating quarterback injury. On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo – who was never supposed to be the starter in 2022 before second-year QB Trey Lance got injured – suffered his own season-ending injury, fracturing his foot during San Francisco’s 33-17 victory over the Dolphins. Backup Brock Purdy stepped in and performed admirably,...
New York Post

Why Mike LaFleur made the right call on controversial Jets decision

The Jets almost pulled off a comeback victory but fell short against the Vikings on Sunday, losing 27-22 in Minneapolis. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game: 1. There has been some focus on offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and his decision to throw the ball from the 1-yard line on third and fourth down on the Jets penultimate series. At the time, I did not have an issue with it but I decided to take a closer look to see if the criticism was valid. I came away still thinking LaFleur’s decision was fine. Here’s the first thing: If Mike White...
New York Post

Brian Cashman signs four-year deal to remain Yankees GM

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first signing of the Winter Meetings on Monday, with general manager Brian Cashman agreeing to a new four-year contract to remain with the organization he’s run for over two decades. The move had been expected since the end of the season, but Cashman had been working in an “at will” capacity since his previous five-year deal expired at the end of October. He’ll continue in his role as senior vice president and GM and is tasked with building a roster that can get by the Astros in the playoffs — a task that likely got...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy