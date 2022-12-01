Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants visit won’t include on-field workout

Here is not what is going to happen during Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit with the Giants : any sight of him on the practice field.

Beckham is coming off a second left knee reconstruction and has not played in a game since the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. Any team interested in signing him must first know everything possible about his physical condition and determine if the second surgery to repair a twice-torn anterior cruciate ligament was more successful than the first procedure. Yet, Beckham is not planning to work out. Not for the Giants. Not for the Bills on Friday and not for the Cowboys on Monday.

The Giants do not even know if Beckham is capable of going through a workout on the field. If he is, he certainly would not be able to go through three workouts five days apart for three different teams.

Odell Beckham Jr. during a Giants practice in December 2018. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

This is not incredibly uncommon. Free agents, even those coming off serious injuries, often do not show up in sweats and run routes or sprints in front of coaches, team executives, and medical personnel. How will the Giants determine where Beckham is in his rehab? Their team doctors will take a close look at his knee and make a determination, as best as they can, without seeing Beckham running or cutting.

This will be more of a getting-to-know-you couple of days — the visit will conclude on Friday. General manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, other coaches and front office personnel, and co-owner John Mara will all get some time with Beckham — some were with the Giants during Beckham’s NFL introduction. Figure there will be a group dinner Thursday night and more serious discussions on Friday.

The Giants do not practice on Thursday — it’s an altered week because they did not play last Sunday — and so the locker room will not be filled with players when Beckham arrives. He will make time to see former teammates Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, though.

Odell Beckham warms up ahead of the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl in February 2022. Getty Images

“I know Joe and Dabes have a plan on how they want to work it,’’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “I’ll wait for them on how exactly they want to do that and we’re all on board on however Joe and Dabes want to work that.’’

Kafka’s unit would certainly look a whole lot better in the stretch run of this season with more talent at wide receiver. Does Beckham fit that description? The 30-year-old Beckham is certainly no stranger to social media or self-promotion, and yet has anyone seen him featured in any of those popular workout videos athletes are wont to post when they are ready to make a return?

The Giants have no idea if Beckham will be able to play at all this season. Can he make it back for four games, or three, or two? And if he can play, will it be 15-20 snaps a game? The Giants’ front office does not view this team as one player away from anything. The Cowboys have outwardly and very publicly courted Beckham , with owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott leading the charge. Daboll barely wanted to acknowledge that Beckham was even making a visit. This does not mean the Giants are not interested but it is likely the Cowboys are more interested.

Odell Beckham catches the ball during the Super Bowl in February 2022. Getty Images

There is also the matter of what Beckham wants. He is seeking a deal not only to finish out this season but something guaranteed for 2023. The Giants have salary cap room aplenty for next season — they are projected to be $55 million under the cap — but they are unlikely to earmark a chunk of that for a player coming off another serious knee surgery that they will not see run for them during his visit.

Is Beckham a fit? Daboll has preached “smart, tough, dependable’’ as attributes his players must display and his first Giants locker room is devoid of big egos. Beckham is almost always popular with his teammates but he often gets embroiled in one controversy or another — his removal from a Miami flight bound for Los Angeles earlier this week is the latest incident on his resume.

“I hope he’s grown up,’’ said a person who worked with Beckham during his five seasons with the Giants.