Photographer Seeks Perfectly Formed Snowflakes for Magical Photo Series
A photographer who has spent six years capturing magical photos of snowflakes seeks out the best-looking ice crystals, including rare 12-sided ones. Jason Persoff used to dread winter and struggle in the darkness that envelops his hometown of Denver, Colorado. But he tells PetaPixel that photographing snowflakes changed his perspective on Christmas time.
Photographer Light Paints ‘Impermanent Sculptures’ on Bonsai
Photographer Vitor Schietti has created a new series of what he calls “impermanent sculptures” with miniature trees, or bonsai, as the subject with the goal of creating a visible “soul” of the plants. With his work dedicated to the visual representations of dreams and memories as...
Facebook Groups Ban ‘Paparazzi-Like’ Photographs of Snowy Owls
Facebook groups are refusing to publish photographs of snowy owls in a bid to stop photographers whose “paparazzi-like behavior” around the animals is harming conservation efforts. Newsweek reports that several Facebook groups have banned photographs of snowy owls in the hopes that it will discourage photographers from getting...
Photo Editing App Soars to Top of Apple Charts with AI Selfie Generator
Photo editing app Lensa AI has soared in popularity this weekend to take the number one spot in the U.S. on Apple’s App Store charts — after its artificial intelligence (AI) selfie generator went viral. AI-powered photo editing app Lensa has been around since 2018. It offers an...
Photos of the Annual Flamingos Festival at Pulicat Lake in India
Pulicat lake of Tamil Nadu, India is a safe haven for thousands of flamingos every year during the spring and autumn migration seasons. Flamingos, being social birds, live in large colonies whose count goes up to thousands in number. Some of the possible reasons for making colonies are to avoid predators, maximize food intake, and use nesting sites efficiently.
The New Pixii Camera is the World’s First to Use a 64-Bit Processor
Pixii says its new 2023 version of its digital rangefinder camera of the same name is the world’s first to use a 64-bit processor, which leads the company to claim it as a next-level “software-defined camera.”. The France-based company has been producing different versions of the Pixii rangefinder...
