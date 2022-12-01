ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I got trolled for my yellow teeth but now I’m a ‘transformation queen’

By Jack Hobbs
This woman is biting back at the haters.

A woman who was mocked for her messed-up teeth is making trolls eat their words after posting a TikTok of her brand-new smile.

The woman — whose name is Chelsie — posted a video documenting her journey from yellow, broken teeth to a radiant smile.

“Transformation queen, new teeth who is this,” reads the video’s caption.

In the clip — which has gained nearly 3 million views — Chelsie is shown singing to Kardinal Offishall’s “Dangerous” before showing off her teeth.

Several TikTok users commented on Chelsie’s video praising her new look.

“Yessssss you look sooo happy I love it,” commented one user.

“Thank you I am over the moon,” replied Chelsie.

“Your confidence shot through the roof and I’m here for it,” exclaimed another.

“You were gorgeous before but the happiness is making you glow. So happy for you,” a third person commented.

In a follow-up video — that got nearly 410,000 views — Chelsie does another before and after video.

“Another one because i just can’t believe this is me,” gushed Chelsie.

