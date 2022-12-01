I got trolled for my yellow teeth but now I’m a ‘transformation queen’
This woman is biting back at the haters.
A woman who was mocked for her messed-up teeth is making trolls eat their words after posting a TikTok of her brand-new smile.
The woman — whose name is Chelsie — posted a video documenting her journey from yellow, broken teeth to a radiant smile.
“Transformation queen, new teeth who is this,” reads the video’s caption.
In the clip — which has gained nearly 3 million views — Chelsie is shown singing to Kardinal Offishall’s “Dangerous” before showing off her teeth.
Several TikTok users commented on Chelsie’s video praising her new look.
“Yessssss you look sooo happy I love it,” commented one user.
“Thank you I am over the moon,” replied Chelsie.
“Your confidence shot through the roof and I’m here for it,” exclaimed another.Previous 1 of 5 Next
“You were gorgeous before but the happiness is making you glow. So happy for you,” a third person commented.
In a follow-up video — that got nearly 410,000 views — Chelsie does another before and after video.
“Another one because i just can’t believe this is me,” gushed Chelsie.
Comments / 9