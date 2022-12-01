Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Bleacher Report
Heisman Race 2022: List of Finalists for Coveted Trophy Announced
USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Georgia's Stetson Bennett and TCU's Max Duggan will be heading to New York City for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony after being named finalists Monday. By this point in the season, the consensus has typically coalesced around one player as the Heisman favorite....
Bleacher Report
Non-bowl Teams That Will Improve Dramatically in 2023
Bowl season is upon us, but there are plenty of college football teams already having to focus on the 2023 season. Several of those already have made splash hires after getting rid of their coaches during the most recent tumult. Others have coaches too good to continue this level of ineptitude. Then, there's another one with questionable coaching but a ton of talent, despite the dysfunction.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan: 'Always Been a Fan' of Baker Mayfield, 'Feel Real Good' with 49ers QBs
With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both out for the season with injuries, the San Francisco 49ers seem like a natural landing spot for Baker Mayfield. The Carolina Panthers announced they released Mayfield on Monday, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility of adding him. "I've...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Teams Building Momentum for the 2023 Season
The National Football League is a bottom-line league, where success is judged by wins and losses. However, this doesn't mean that franchises cannot feel good about campaigns that don't ultimately result in the postseason. Championship contenders usually aren't built overnight, and a team showing progress today could easily look like...
Robert Saleh ‘intent’ on Zach Wilson playing again despite Mike White’s success
Give Robert Saleh this: He is consistent. The Jets coach stayed on message Monday, saying his “intent” is still to get benched quarterback Zach Wilson back in the lineup this season. “I’m still right there with that statement,” Saleh said. “Zach’s been doing everything right. He’s been putting in the extra meeting time. He’s“ been putting in the extra work after practice, really working on trying to re-tie his fundamentals together and spending extra time.” It looks increasingly unlikely that Wilson will be able to regain his starting job, though, as his replacement Mike White has strung together two good games. He did...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 13 Win vs. Bears
There have been some tough games for the Green Bay Packers this season. They appeared to be having another one for most of the first three quarters on Sunday. However, that didn't end up being the case, even though the Packers trailed the Chicago Bears by nine points heading into the fourth. Green Bay then rattled off 18 unanswered points to capture a 28-19 win over its NFC North rival at Soldier Field.
Bleacher Report
College Bowl Picks 2022-23: Predictions For Biggest Matchups After Poll Release
Never has a bowl game name been better represented by its participants than the 2022 Orange Bowl featuring the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers. The stands inside Hard Rock Stadium on December 30 will be filled with the two shades of orange made famous by those respective ACC and SEC programs.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have clinched an NFL playoff berth in Week 13, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the 11-1 squad appear to be the only certainty when it comes to the postseason following a 35-10 shellacking of the current AFC fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Hurts continued an MVP-quality...
Bleacher Report
NC State Star QB Devin Leary Reportedly to Enter Transfer Portal amid Injury Rehab
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Leary suffered a torn pectoral in October and was ruled out for the rest of the season, but Thamel reported he is expected to be cleared to throw by March. It could put him on track to compete in spring football for his new team, while likely being fully healthy by the start of the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown's Revenge Game vs. Sends NFL Twitter Wild as Eagles Beat Titans
A.J. Brown got his revenge against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as the wide receiver led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 Week 13 victory. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in April, but they certainly missed him in this one as he tallied eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to Return for Senior Season, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
The Washington Huskies will get another year of Michael Penix Jr. under center. Penix announced Sunday that he has decided to forgo the 2023 NFL draft and return to Washington for his senior season. He said it was "one of the hardest decisions" of his life, before closing his post by saying that he believes the team will reach new heights next year.
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
Bleacher Report
Giants vs. Commanders Moved to SNF and More NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes Announced
The NFL announced several changes to the Week 15 schedule Monday, including flexing the New York Giants-Washington Commanders game to Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders were scheduled to host the New England Patriots in the prime-time game Dec. 18, but that matchup will instead air on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Suffering Broken Foot Injury vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken left foot during Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Coach Shanahan confirms Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><a href="https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH">https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH</a>...
Bleacher Report
Hudson Card, Kedon Slovis and Top Players Entering Transfer Portal Before Bowl Games
The college football transfer portal will feature several big names as top players look to get a fresh start in 2023. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is among the long list of veteran passers hoping to change teams this offseason, with Drew Pyne, Kedon Slovis, Devin Leary and others already registering significant experience at the college level.
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 13: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 13, a star wide receiver hosted his former team and toasted its secondary, one club may have lost its quarterback for a short period and another squad can put a lid on buzz about shutting down its star signal-caller for the season. Late Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received unfortunate news about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.
Bleacher Report
Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
Sometimes there are players in fantasy football who, one week, may not warrant waiver-wire considerations but whom fantasy managers put on a mental "to watch" list. And it's always gratifying when those players continue that upward trajectory to become a bona fide "must add." This late in the season, it's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 13 SNF
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture has come a little more into focus as a result. In the NFC, a intra-division tie at 20 between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders made that conference's playoff picture a little more interesting near the bubble. If the season ended today, both would make it into the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Says He'll Return as Michigan HC in 2023 Despite NFL Rumors
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff, there have been questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the team as NFL clubs could come knocking at his door this offseason. However, Harbaugh shut down rumors of a potential departure from Michigan on Sunday, telling reporters that he would...
Comments / 0