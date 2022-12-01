ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Antonio Brown faces another arrest after alleged domestic violence incident

By Justin Tasch, Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

There is a warrant out for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown’s arrest – again – following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The incident involves the mother of Brown’s children and took place on Monday, according to a police report obtained by FOX 13 News .

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,” the police report stated, per FOX 13. “The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

According to ABC Action News in Tampa, police were outside Brown’s home with a megaphone trying to get him to leave the house. Police reportedly told Brown, “we’re not going anywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEl14_0jTzQ7IC00
Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers
Getty Images

It’s just the latest in the string of incidents surrounding the disgraced former NFL star. In 2018, Brown was accused of nearly hitting a 22-month-old boy with furniture he was allegedly throwing off a balcony at a Florida apartment complex. He settled a lawsuit with the child’s family in 2019.

Brown, 34, was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders during the 2019 offseason but never played for the team, as he was released before the season began following a series of controversies. He suffered damage to his feet after not wearing proper footwear during a cryotherapy session and missed a chunk of training camp – to which he initially arrived on a hot air balloon. The receiver had a blowup with then-GM Mike Mayock that resulted in a fine, along with the guarantees in his contract getting voided. Brown then requested his release, which was granted.

There is an active arrest warrant out for former NFL WR Antonio Brown from Tampa PD for domestic violence battery. pic.twitter.com/RUN0BpXji7

— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 1, 2022

The Patriots signed Brown the same day the Raiders released him. Three days later, Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault , and a second woman later accused him of sexual misconduct. After he was later accused of sending intimidating text messages to one of his accusers, Brown was released by the Patriots after appearing in one game. He and Taylor reached a settlement in 2021.

Brown was charged in January 2020 after he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver in Florida following a payment dispute. He turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He pled no contest in June of that year, receiving two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

After the sexual assault allegations and the no-contest plea, the NFL suspended Brown eight games in 2020. He signed with the Buccaneers that October, reuniting with Tom Brady after their one game together with the Patriots. The Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1sX1_0jTzQ7IC00
Antonio Brown (81) playing for the Buccaneers against the Jets on Jan. 2, 2022.
AP

Brown was given a three-game suspension during the 2021 season for misrepresenting his COVID vaccination status after being accused of acquiring a fake vaccine card.

His time with the Bucs then came to a bizarre end during a Week 17 game against the Jets in January, when after a dispute over an ankle injury, Brown took off his jersey and pads and ran into the locker room shirtless . He has not played in the NFL since.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Buccaneers vs. Saints predictions: ‘Monday Night Football’ player prop picks

With just six weeks left in the NFL season, the NFC South title is there for the taking for the Buccaneers and Saints, who have combined to win each of the last five division titles. There’s only one problem: neither team can score. These two offenses rank among the worst in the league by most metrics, and both face a difficult matchup against the other team’s defense in Week 13. Naturally, that lends itself to plenty of potential value for under bettors in the player props market. Here are three bets we’re making at BetMGM ahead of Monday’s contest. Kickoff is...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, watches controversial QB make Browns debut

Deshaun Watson’s longtime girlfriend supported the Browns quarterback on Sunday in his NFL return. Jilly Anais, who has been linked to the signal-caller since 2019, attended the Browns’ Week 13 matchup against Watson’s former Texans team in Houston, following an 11-week suspension after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists. Anais took to Instagram early in the day to give fans a peek at her glamorous pre-game routine. From there, she and loved ones made their way to NRG Stadium, where the group — all clad in Watson’s No. 4 Browns jersey — watched...
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
New York Post

Panthers release Baker Mayfield as QB’s spiral continues

Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers is over. The 27-year-old quarterback was released by the Panthers on Monday, the team announced, and he’ll now be subject to waivers. It’s been a rocky season for Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, who landed with the Panthers in July after a trade from the Browns. Mayfield started the first five games for the woeful Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule in October after two-and-a-half-seasons at the helm. While he was out, Mayfield lost the starting job to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has taken over as the Panthers’ starter. Mayfield...
New York Post

Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return

There seems to be no love lost between Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair. Ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Texans game in Houston — where Watson returned to play his former team in his first regular-season game in 700 days — Hannah McNair appeared to blatantly ignore the quarterback when he approached her and her husband. In pregame videos, Hannah can be seen turning her back to Watson when he jogged across the field to share a half-hug and a handshake with McNair. The couple was standing with Watson’s current boss, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.  Hannah stood on the...
New York Post

Baker Mayfield-49ers rumors heat up after Jimmy Garoppolo injury, Panthers release

With the 49ers in desperate need of a quarterback and Baker Mayfield now untethered, are the two sides on a collision course? After the Carolina Panthers released the former No. 1 overall pick on Monday morning, chatter immediately heated up that San Francisco would pursue Mayfield as they deal with yet another devastating quarterback injury. On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo – who was never supposed to be the starter in 2022 before second-year QB Trey Lance got injured – suffered his own season-ending injury, fracturing his foot during San Francisco’s 33-17 victory over the Dolphins. Backup Brock Purdy stepped in and performed admirably,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy