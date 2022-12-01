Antonio Brown faces another arrest after alleged domestic violence incident

There is a warrant out for former NFL receiver Antonio Brown’s arrest – again – following an alleged domestic violence incident.

The incident involves the mother of Brown’s children and took place on Monday, according to a police report obtained by FOX 13 News .

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,” the police report stated, per FOX 13. “The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

According to ABC Action News in Tampa, police were outside Brown’s home with a megaphone trying to get him to leave the house. Police reportedly told Brown, “we’re not going anywhere.”

It’s just the latest in the string of incidents surrounding the disgraced former NFL star. In 2018, Brown was accused of nearly hitting a 22-month-old boy with furniture he was allegedly throwing off a balcony at a Florida apartment complex. He settled a lawsuit with the child’s family in 2019.

Brown, 34, was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders during the 2019 offseason but never played for the team, as he was released before the season began following a series of controversies. He suffered damage to his feet after not wearing proper footwear during a cryotherapy session and missed a chunk of training camp – to which he initially arrived on a hot air balloon. The receiver had a blowup with then-GM Mike Mayock that resulted in a fine, along with the guarantees in his contract getting voided. Brown then requested his release, which was granted.

The Patriots signed Brown the same day the Raiders released him. Three days later, Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault , and a second woman later accused him of sexual misconduct. After he was later accused of sending intimidating text messages to one of his accusers, Brown was released by the Patriots after appearing in one game. He and Taylor reached a settlement in 2021.

Brown was charged in January 2020 after he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver in Florida following a payment dispute. He turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He pled no contest in June of that year, receiving two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

After the sexual assault allegations and the no-contest plea, the NFL suspended Brown eight games in 2020. He signed with the Buccaneers that October, reuniting with Tom Brady after their one game together with the Patriots. The Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl.

Brown was given a three-game suspension during the 2021 season for misrepresenting his COVID vaccination status after being accused of acquiring a fake vaccine card.

His time with the Bucs then came to a bizarre end during a Week 17 game against the Jets in January, when after a dispute over an ankle injury, Brown took off his jersey and pads and ran into the locker room shirtless . He has not played in the NFL since.