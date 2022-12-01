ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Belgium out of 2022 World Cup in ‘Golden Generation’ failure

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hndm8_0jTzQ5Wk00

Belgium’s “Golden Generation” is looking like a failure.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Thursday, failing to advance out of the group stage with a 0-0 draw against Croatia. Belgium needed a win to advance; Croatia finished second in Group F to reach the Round of 16.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku, who’s been dealing with an injury, came on after halftime and had a handful of prime scoring chances, but he appeared snake-bitten as he couldn’t convert on any of them.

It’s a massively disappointing exit for a team that finished in third place in the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals in 2014. Belgium also couldn’t break through beyond the quarterfinals at the 2016 and 2020 European Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpyuU_0jTzQ5Wk00
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a scoring chance against Croatia during a World Cup match on Dec. 1, 2022.
AP

Lukaku how do you miss that😭 pic.twitter.com/YhffX04GOq

— Viran🇲🇾 (@MadnessFc4) December 1, 2022

The team boasts high-end talent, including a world-class goalkeeper in Thibaut Cortois, but is getting older, as star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne made note of during an interview with The Guardian published during the tournament.

“No chance, we’re too old,” De Bruyne said when asked about his team’s chances in Qatar. “I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is aging. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ee3DF_0jTzQ5Wk00
Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne reacts during the team’s World Cup draw against Croatia on Dec. 1, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images

Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in its first game of the 2022 World Cup but was stunned by Morocco 2-0 on Sunday . Morocco won Group F by defeating Canada 2-1 on Thursday, with Croatia getting second place and also advancing.

There were reports that teammates De Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Eden Hazard were in a heated locker-room altercation after the loss to Morocco.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Morocco vs. Spain prediction: Look for World Cup upset early Tuesday

Group E at the World Cup was sheer chaos, but when the dust settled, you could argue that, despite finishing second behind Japan, Spain were the real winners of the group stage. Not only did finishing runner-up to Japan mean La Furia Roja played Morocco in the Round of 16 instead of Croatia, but it also meant Spain would avoid a potential showdown with Brazil in the quarterfinals.  In a funky turn of events, Spain’s World Cup odds crashed even though they lost to Japan in their final round-robin match.  Morocco vs. Spain odds Spain is -410 favorites to advance past Morocco on FanDuel...
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo rumors swirl with $210 million per year offer from Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career looks like it may soon be Arabian sunsetting into the night. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have reportedly made the best offer thus far to sign the superstar forward, currently a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract. One report, from Spanish outlet Marca, indicates that the deal is complete for roughly $210 million per season over two years. But other reports, including BBC, Sky Sports and Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, say the offer has just been received, painting it as the leading contender. At 37 years old and having burned his bridges at Manchester United, it looks like...
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brutal 2022 World Cup continues as Portugal coach rips him

It took only three games for Cristiano Ronaldo to add Portuguese boss Fernando Santos to the list of managers who could drop him this season. After Ronaldo appeared upset at being subbed off in Portugal’s final group stage game against South Korea, Santos said he didn’t appreciate the player’s attitude. Ronaldo seemed to swear at the manager, though he claims he was talking to a South Korean player. “Right after the match, I spoke at the flash interview and then went to the press conference, and there said something I’ll repeat here: on the pitch, I didn’t hear anything,” Santos said Monday....
New York Post

England star Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after home is burglarized

England winger Raheem Sterling has left the World Cup, returning to London after his house was broken into and robbed. Sterling left the England team ahead of Sunday’s Round of 16 victory over Senegal, wanting to get home and be with his family. A spokesman for Sterling told the BBC that he was “prioritizing the wellbeing” of his three young children and that the armed intruders broke in while the family was at home. Surrey Police contradicted that account, saying that the family came home to find a burglary had taken place. “On Saturday, December 3, the occupants returned to the address after...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy