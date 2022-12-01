ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ star David Robinson dead at 50

By Emily Lefroy
 4 days ago

David Robinson, the star of “Dog’s Most Wanted,” has died at age 50.

Robinson appeared alongside bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on several episodes of the spinoff reality show about Dog the Bounty Hunter and his team pursuing America’s most wanted fugitives.

Robinson’s death was confirmed by his ex-wife Rainy — who appeared alongside Robinson on the show — in an Instagram post.

“11/2/72 – 11/30/22 #Fast156,” she wrote along with a photo of Robinson wearing sunglasses.

The hashtag is likely in reference to his Twitter handle , though Robinson had not tweeted anything since 2019.

Rainy also told TMZ that he suffered a medical emergency while on a Zoom call.

According to TMZ, Robinson may have suffered some sort of heart attack or stroke, although his cause of death has not been confirmed.

Robinson worked closely with “Dog the Bounty Hunter” in 2019.
Robinson’s ex-wife confirmed his death.
First responders tried to resuscitate him, the outlet reported, but were not able to save his life.

Robinson appeared on the show, which aired for only one season, in 2019. The show’s website described him as a tech expert.

“Working with the Chapmans for almost a decade, David specializes in the tech aspect of hunting,” they wrote. “It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!”

“I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman, 69, told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.”

