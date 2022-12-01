Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2022 All-MLB Team Selections
Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list. American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:. SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy...
Bleacher Report
Fred McGriff Elected to Hall of Fame by Era Committee; Bonds, Clemens Fall Short
Legendary first baseman Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. McGriff was one of eight former players listed on the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot, with a panel of 16 voters weighing in. The panel voted unanimously in his favor. Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens,...
Bleacher Report
1 Sentence to Describe Every Team Entering MLB Winter Meetings 2022
Things move fast at Major League Baseball's winter meetings, so we hope nobody's come here hoping for in-depth breakdowns of every team in the league. Nobody's got time for that. Instead, we settled on summarizing where all 30 teams stand in just one sentence. This involved weighing what each club...
Bleacher Report
Cubs Rumors: Carlos Correa Meeting Held Monday; CHC Could Sign 2 Star Shortstops
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market for a season-altering shortstop. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported the North Siders met with free agent Carlos Correa in San Diego on Monday. Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirmed the news. Chicago's interest in Correa is not new, as Bob...
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agency 2022-23: Top Players Most Likely to Be Overpaid
Though we're still waiting on the biggest, Aaron Judge-sized domino to fall, there have already been quite a few lucrative deals handed out in this year's MLB free-agency cycle. Eleven players have agreed to contracts worth at least $10 million per year, and there could be as many as 40 more at that price point when all is said and done.
Bleacher Report
Report: Justin Verlander, Mets Agree to $86M Contract After Jacob deGrom's Exit
Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with the New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Heyman and SNY's Andy Martino reported the deal includes a vesting option for a third year. The 39-year-old declined his $25 million player option for...
Bleacher Report
Report: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree to 11-Year, $300M Contract with No-Trade Clause
The Philadelphia Phillies have added one of Major League Baseball's most dynamic players in All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Turner will sign an 11-year, $300 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause. Turner has been one of the best players in MLB since...
Bleacher Report
Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
Bleacher Report
White Sox Rumors: All-Star Closer Liam Hendriks Discussed in Trade Talks
The Chicago White Sox reportedly could trade closer Liam Hendriks. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the right-hander's "name has come up in trade talks with other clubs" even though he has a limited no-trade clause on his contract that would let him veto a move to five specific teams.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Is the Only Real Winner of Shocking Rangers $185M Megadeal
Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger now, and his bank account and the team's watchability are better for it. Whether the Rangers will do as much winning as they want around deGrom is a whole 'nother question. And in a related story, there's now a question about what the Mets will do with the deGrom-sized hole in their starting rotation.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge Thought to Have 9-Year Contract Offer Amid Yankees, More Buzz
The Aaron Judge market is reportedly heating up. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network: "From what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge's market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants. ... There are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we've been talking about for a while, that his market is now over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
Bleacher Report
Top Fits for Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner Contract
The shortstop market was always going to be a focus of Major League Baseball's free agency period this offseason, and that was certainly the case Monday. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with shortstop Trea Turner. It is a head-turning deal with the security of a number of years and the no-trade clause, and he joins a team that reached the World Series just last season.
Comments / 0