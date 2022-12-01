KINGSTON, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated the University of Rhode Island, 88-74, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. The Friars improved to 6-3 on the season and 76-56 all-time versus the Rams. SophomoreBryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 14 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Graduate students Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) and Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) each added 14 points as well. Tonight marked the Friars' first win at the Ryan Center since 2015.

