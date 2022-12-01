Read full article on original website
Related
friars.com
No. 9 Women’s Hockey Sweeps Merrimack College
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 9 Providence College women's hockey team defeated Merrimack College, 4-1, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Schneider Arena. The Friars win over Merrimack marks their sixth-consecutive victory as the team improves to 15-4-1 (11-3-1 Hockey East). SCORE. Providence – 4 | Merrimack – 1...
friars.com
Indoor Track Opens Season at Boston University and Brown University
BOSTON, MASS. - The Providence College men's and women's track teams opened their seasons at the Brown University Alden Invitational and the Boston University Season Opener on Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Angus White (New Plymouth, New Zealand) was the highlight of the BU Season Opener for the Friars on the men's...
friars.com
Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Manhattan
Friars Versus Manhattan College: The Providence Friars have posted a 6-2 mark all-time versus Manhattan College, including a 1-1 mark at home. In the first meeting all-time, the Friars earned a 23-22 win on February 6, 1932 in Riverdale, N.Y. The last time the two teams met, the Friars defeated Manhattan, 79-77, on December 21, 1990 at the AMP.
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Drives Past URI, 88-74
KINGSTON, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated the University of Rhode Island, 88-74, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. The Friars improved to 6-3 on the season and 76-56 all-time versus the Rams. SophomoreBryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 14 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Graduate students Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) and Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) each added 14 points as well. Tonight marked the Friars' first win at the Ryan Center since 2015.
friars.com
Friars Fall To No. 25 Villanova In BIG EAST Home Opener, 79-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to No. 25 Villanova, 79-54, in BIG EAST action at Alumni Hall on Dec. 4. The Friars fell to a nationally-ranked opponent for the second-straight game and dropped to 6-4 overall (0-2 BIG EAST). Villanova improved to 7-2 (1-1 BIG EAST).
Comments / 0