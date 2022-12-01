Read full article on original website
ncpolicywatch.org
Destruction of Moore County substations carry steep penalties, especially if linked to domestic terrorism
Those responsible for shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, cutting off electricity to more than 40,000 people, could face decades in prison if apprehended and convicted. Destroying or conspiring to destroy an energy facility, like a substation, carries carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison...
ncpolicywatch.org
Siler City fined another $36K for continuing to pollute waterways
Siler City, whose chronic water quality violations have cost taxpayers $239,000 over the past six years, has been penalized another $36,000 by state regulators, recent documents show. The first penalty, for $20,000 stems from violations that occurred in May 2022. That’s when Siler City’s wastewater treatment plant discharged total nitrogen,...
