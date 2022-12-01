‘The only cure to pain is love’: Families of slain Idaho students speak during vigil in Moscow

MOSCOW — Friends, family and community members stood in silence as four beams of light shone on the Kibbie Dome wall Wednesday to represent the four University of Idaho students who were killed Nov. 13 just off campus.

With Gov. Brad Little in attendance in Moscow, the UI held a vigil across all of its campuses to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Other vigils were held in Boise, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Lewiston, McCall and Seattle.

In the Kibbie Dome, parents of three of the victims shared details about their children and expressed words of comfort to the crowd.

Goncalves’ father, Steve, spoke about his daughter as well as Mogen, her friend since sixth grade. He said they did everything together and, in the end, they died together in the same bed.

“It’s a shame and it hurts, but the beauty of the two always being together … it comforts us, it lets us know that they were with their best friends in the whole world,” he said.

He made a plea to the crowd to show their love to each other, hug each other and go out of their way to show affection.

“The only cure to pain is love,” he said.

Stacy Chapin, mother of Ethan, spoke about the tight bond her son had with his triplet siblings. It was so tight, they all decided to attend the UI together.

She spoke about her family playing games together, traveling together and how they “always had each other’s backs.”

“We are eternally grateful that we spent so much time with him,” she said.

Stacy Chapin said the most important message her family has for those in attendance is to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones because “time is precious and it’s something you can’t get back.”

Madison Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, spoke about the bond he had with his daughter. One of their favorite activities to do together was attend concerts. He even went so far as to enter multiple radio contests to win tickets to a concert featuring Mac Miller, one of his daughter’s favorite artists.

“That was the happiest memory I could think of that we shared together,” he said.

Since she died, he said, his family has received support and kind words from many.

“It really means a lot, all the love and support that everyone out there has shown through this has just been amazing,” he said.

Blaine Eckles, UI dean of students, opened the event by comparing those in attendance to a family. He said there are still questions surrounding the murders, but one certainty is that this family will go through this experience together.

“It is snowing and cold outside, but a family comes together to bring warmth when it is needed most,” he said. “It is a sad and unsettled time right now, but a family will come together to find reassurance and comfort in one another.”

In the latest news release sent out Wednesday evening, the Moscow Police Department stated detectives “do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate.” It is referring to the King Road residence where the four students were killed.

Until now, police have stated they believe this was a targeted attack.

The news release was sent out to clarify conflicting information in reports where Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson spoke about the possibility this was a targeted attack.

No suspect has been identified as of Wednesday.