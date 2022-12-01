ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Nissan Preparing EV, Hybrid Sports Car as Possible GT-R Successor

By Rob Stumpf
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUTlk_0jTzPdDs00 via Nissan

When it comes to sports cars wearing a Nissan badge, the GT-R reigns king. Despite only one generation actually reaching U.S. shores from the factory, the venerable platform proved to be one of the most successful performance car programs in history , sporting some of the most well-known motors to have ever graced an engine bay. But in the age of electrification, Nissan is looking towards a natural successor powered, at least in part, by batteries.

Hiroshi Tamura has been dancing with the GT-R since he was 18 years old, so for him to eventually become head of the product line (and eventually retire) was natural. However, even Tamura was unsure of how the Nissan GT-R and Z would eventually end up in the face of electrification when faced with the question earlier this year . But one thing is now apparent: Nissan will be launching an electrified version of a sports car in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCbe0_0jTzPdDs00
Nissan via Nissan

“[There] is a very, very important vision [in Europe] for Nissan. It’s around the heart of this [new car],” said Nismo CEO Takao Katagiri in an interview with Autocar . “This region [the U.K.] is very, very special for us, especially [for] performance cars. So one thing I can say is please wait. We are going to introduce a very exciting model to the U.K. market under the Nismo brand.”

Now, while Katagiri’s comments were specifically about the U.K., he also let slip that Nissan plans to first launch the vehicle in Japan. Afterward, the automaker will put the model on sale in both Europe and the U.S.

It’s unclear how exactly Nissan plans to strategize the launch of its new sports car, but based on Katagiri’s use of the singular word “model,” it would appear that Nissan may have plans for a single performance-oriented vehicle at this time. Historically, Nissan has broken out its performance vehicles across two models built on two different underpinning architectures. The Z, for example, is built on Nissan’s Front Midship (FM) platform, whereas the GT-R is built on a sports-enhanced version of the FM platform known as Premium Midship (PM). Whether or not the standalone vehicle will even sport the GT-R or Z badge is unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyOux_0jTzPdDs00
Nissan

One thing is apparent, however: Nissan is planning to launch the vehicle with a combination of powertrains. Katagiri confirmed to Autocar that Nissan planned to launch a “combination” of hybrid and EV models of its new sports car, though it’s hazy as to whether or not Nissan will launch both at the same time, or if it will need time to grow its battery tech into a full BEV-sports-car-ready powertrain.

Nissan also hasn’t portrayed a thorough timeline of when it plans to launch the vehicle, though previously ushered clues from other company executives point towards the top of the decade. The most damning evidence comes from Nissan’s push for any of its performance EVs to utilize solid-state batteries, which are still nearly 10 years away from market, according to Richard Moore , the former auto exec in charge of strategizing the creation of the Nissan-backed West Midlands Gigafactory. The automaker has previously said that it aims to launch its first EV with solid-state batteries in 2028. However, that doesn’t mean that Nissan’s EV sports car will launch at the same time. François Bailly, Nissan’s Chief Planning Officer for Africa, the Middle East, India, and Europe, has said that while he would love an EV-based sports car, more mainstream models would come first.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter directly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2TGT_0jTzPdDs00
Nissan via Nissan

Now, the biggest foreseeable problem is whether or not the automaker can get its vehicle to market quickly enough to be competitive. Manufacturers across the globe are accelerating their respective EV programs to ensure a rapid transition to battery power. Sports cars, however, are still a niche market compared to money-making crossovers.

Nissan appears to be playing the long game in the name of solid-state batteries, which, admittedly, have their advantages. If Nissan can pull off executing this feat correctly, it could prove to offer a significant advantage for consumers looking for a quick-charging sports car. But for how long? Regardless, the GT-R nameplate has a rich heritage of being the best at what it does—it’s Godzilla , for heaven’s sake. To watch a proper battery-powered successor rise from the ashes of the current model will undoubtedly be a spectacle to see.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Best Luxury Cars Under $70,000

The luxury market is growing exponentially with tens of options available today in a wide price bandwidth. While you can get a luxury badged car for as low as $35,000 – or even under $35,000 – they might be too low a starting point to enjoy the luxuries of the segment. So, we’ve raised the bar a little and compiled a list of the 10 best luxury cars that you can get for under $70,000.
electrek.co

Drivers are increasingly ditching Toyota and Honda gas cars in favor of EVs

The electric vehicle rollout is gaining momentum as new car shoppers are increasingly switching to EVs, even if their preferred brand is not currently offering any. Ford, GM, and Hyundai’s new electric vehicles are winning over Toyota and Honda gas-car buyers, while Tesla continues establishing itself as a top automaker.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
teslarati.com

Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Truth About Cars

Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor

Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
iheart.com

Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles

The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy