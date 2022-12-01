ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBJ Visits in Order, Bills, Cowboys and More; 'Long-Term Contract'?

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

Beckham is set to visit with three teams - the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys - and will be asking, we believe, for a long-term contract.

We now know the Buffalo Bills' place on the Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency itinerary ... with the Bills hoping that the schedule isn't also the pecking order.

Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.

There could in theory be more suitors for Beckham, who has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.

We now know what the Rams think of his potential return, as they've apparently cleared out the locker they were holding for him.

We also know that OBJ has been waiting to see how the season progressed - in terms of who's who among Super Bowl contenders - before choosing his new team. All three teams on his known list consider themselves as top contenders. Both the Cowboys and Bills are 8-3 while the Giants are 7-4.

Beckham, 30, had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games after joining up with the Rams. The health of his knee remains in question, the airplane incident is apparently not scaring off anybody, and the buzz has Dallas among the teams prepared to talk about a long-term deal ... though owner Jerry Jones has also stressed that this needs to be a "help now'' signing - which brings every one of OBJ's suitors back to the same spot, needing to know if he's as healthy and ready to play as some in his "circle'' have leaked.

