Analyst Ratings for Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Where Aon Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aon AON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aon. The company has an average price target of $303.25 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $255.00.
Expert Ratings for Chubb
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Chubb CB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Zions Bancorp
Zions Bancorp ZION has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zions Bancorp has an average price target of $61.1 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $50.00.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Who's Benefiting From FTX Collapse? Definitely Not Centralized Exchanges, Says Cathie Wood's ARK
The implosion of the FTX FTT/USD cryptocurrency trading platform has had reverberations throughout the digital currency sector, although some market participants have profited from the collapse. What Happened: According to a report by ARK Investment Management, traders are increasingly moving away from centralized intermediaries towards secure, decentralized exchanges in order...
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers TOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95. Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Aimco Comments on Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendations
Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV ("Aimco" or the "Company") today commented on a report published by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") in connection with Aimco's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"), to be held on December 16, 2022. We are pleased that ISS recommends stockholders vote FOR Jay...
Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings
Within the last quarter, United Airlines Holdings UAL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of United Airlines Holdings at $44.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tractor Supply
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Tractor Supply TSCO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $27M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $27,448,220 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES. A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 02, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period.
2,367 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 2,367.61 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,995,859, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,265.35), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Short Volatility Alert: Brambles Ltd
On Friday, shares of Brambles Ltd BXBLY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.73% to $16.66. The overall sentiment for BXBLY has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Struggling Cryptocurrency Lender Genesis Owes Debtors $1.8B
Genesis owes at least $1.8 billion to its creditors, according to multiple media reports. The troubled crypto trading and lending company owes users of Gemini's Earn program $900 million and another $900 million to a group of assorted debtors represented by law firm Proskauer Rose. Another ad hoc group of...
