Enjoy Cookie Walk/Craft Bazaar Dec. 9
The Moline Township Activity Center will hold their annual Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar on Friday, December 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Center, located at 620 18th Street. Enjoy shopping for holiday gifts and cookies made by members of the Center. All proceeds benefit the Moline Township Senior Activity Center. For more information, […]
Christmas in LeClaire brings holiday spirit to riverfront
It’s really starting to look like the holiday season in LeClaire. Hundreds of shoppers hit the stores and restaurants for Christmas in LeClaire December 2-4 and according to organizers, it was a big success. “Friday and Saturday we had a wonderful turnout. We had a lighted tree ceremony, we had a lighted car parade and […]
Mac’s Tavern Food Is Everything You’d Want And More, Says Doc Kaalberg
Last night was inspirational. I’ve never been more impressed with a Bartender/Server/Jack of all trades. A late meeting ended our night at Macstavern Davenport in downtown Davenport. I’ve heard rumors of them having some of the best wings in the Quad Cities, so I may or may not have...
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
Blain’s Farm & Fleet Davenport celebrates 50 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Davenport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, opening in March 1972. This Davenport store has long-time team members such as Sally Bueker and Todd Williems. Sally has been a part of the Davenport family for 48 years, and Todd has been for 25 years.
CP Rail Holiday Train to arrive in Muscatine this weekend
The CP Rail Holiday Train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Riverside Park (between Iowa and Chestnut). Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason will perform between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. This event is the first CP has held since 2019, as virtual Holiday Train shows...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Davenport’s Skybridge to reopen Dec. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said. The move comes following the rehabilitation of the north tower and the removal of the lower pedestrian walkway. According to officials, the restoration project was needed to “keep this amenity and its spectacular...
“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline
Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
Black Hawk presents ‘A Dance Through Time’
The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public. Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.
Fire crews respond to call Sunday night
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
Free Beer: Rock Star BINGO & BREWS Every Wednesday In Davenport
One of Iowa's oldest, continuously operating craft breweries, Front Street Brewery hosts a Rock Star BINGO Night every Wednesday. The BINGO & BREWS (aka, Music B-I-N-G-O, Name That Tune, and Sing-a-longs) are brought by Think & Drink Entertainment. What is Rock Star Bingo?. "It's just like 'regular' bingo, but we...
“I Can’t Cancel That Again”: Schedule A Time To ‘Grinch’ Your Neighbor In Moline
If your heart is 10 sizes too small and you want to let everyone know it, you can "Grinch" your neighbors in Moline or Coal Valley. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department will be helping residents in the two cities "Get Grinched". What does this entail you ask? You register for a delivery of 20 "rotten" candy-filled eggs and a yard sign delivered to an address on a selected day. Even though I deeply relate to the Grinch, I would do this to the saltiest person I know.
First Alert Forecast - Becoming gusty and MUCH colder into Saturday!
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
Helm Crews Continue to Tear Down Old Twin Bridges
Helm Group, also known as Civil Constructors, is the contractor for the $23 million project. George Ryan is the Corridor Manager for the entire I-74 improvement project. He says Helm will turn the old concrete into rubble to use for future projects. And it will sell the all the steel which will be recycled.
'A grinch stole my Grinch' | Christmas inflatables stolen from Davenport woman's front yard
DAVENPORT, Iowa — When Connie Hart moved in to her Davenport home in 2013, she owned 8 inflatable decorations for her yard. Fast forward to now, she owns over 250 decorations, ranging in holidays from Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas. "I came with eight and my yard just looked...
Quad Cities, This Is How You Can Protect Yourself From Holiday Porch Pirates
Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.
